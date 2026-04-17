Karlsson Poised for Return to Playoffs

His 'acceptance speech' showcases the Swedish defenseman’s fun, energetic personality, which is part of his leadership style.

“He’s such a talented player, but I also think his character and the way that he carries himself, he’s very, very underrated,” Penguins President of Hockey Operations Kyle Dubas said on the final GM Show of the regular season with SportsNet Pittsburgh's Josh Getzoff.

“Maybe one of the more underrated things in the whole league, frankly. And the impact he’s been able to have on the team and the environment around the team, has added so much this year. He’s not an introvert, by any stretch [laughs]. But it’s been great to see the impact that his personality and his spirit, especially as he’s a little bit older now, has been able to have on the team.”

It was a challenging start to Karlsson’s tenure in Pittsburgh, after being acquired from San Jose following a season where he put up 101 points and won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman for the third time in his career.

The Penguins had a chance to make the playoffs, and as Dubas put it, “we bungled it (that) March.” Last year, they were eliminated earlier.

“Most people, I think, in his position, would jump out. He came into this year, and from the outset, has been outstanding,” Dubas said.

Karlsson’s teammates voted him Penguins Team MVP for the job he did all year long, but particularly down the stretch. Karlsson was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Month for March with 24 points (9G-15A) in 17 games. His nine goals were the most in a calendar month by a Penguins blueliner in the franchise’s history.

Driven by Karlsson’s elite play, the Penguins were able to clinch the second spot in the Metropolitan Division; give the 35-year-old defenseman his first appearance in the playoffs since 2018-19; and first one with the black and gold.

“I mean, obviously, that’s why I came here to begin with. I believe in this group,” Karlsson said. “From an outside perspective, and being here now for three years, the potential has always been there. This group, we really found a way to bring it out of everybody and be here where we are today. I’m very excited and looking forward to getting the opportunity again to play in this.”