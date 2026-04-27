Back in Pittsburgh

After playing Games 3 and 4 in a hostile environment at Philadelphia’s Xfinity Mobile Arena, the Penguins are thrilled to have the series back in front of their fans for a must-win Game 5, as they trail the Flyers 3-1.

“That was kind of our motto when we were in Philadelphia, just try to get it back to Pittsburgh and use the home crowd to our advantage,” Ryan Shea said. “I know that the crowd is going to be crazy tonight, as it should be. Hopefully, we can put together a better performance than we did in the first two games.”

“The importance of the game and the energy that we can feed off of from them, I think it's really important,” Sidney Crosby added. “It's great that we were able to push the series, and we got to do something with the opportunity now.”