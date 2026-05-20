Bill Zonnon Making a Big Impact with WBS

So, when the WBS staff went to go over that information with Zonnon ahead of Game 1 against Springfield, he already knew it. Penguins management was impressed with Zonnon’s initiative.
“He's deeply committed to doing all the small things,” Dubas said.
Doing his homework helped Zonnon get off to a hot start, as did some quiet confidence, which is essential for young players trying to make an impact at higher levels.
“Obviously, coming in, I believed in my abilities. I wanted to believe in myself, and this is an experience for me, but I just want to help the team as much as I can as well,” Zonnon said in that same postgame interview. “I definitely didn’t want to come in tonight just going through the motions. I wanted to be a guy that was going to help the team as much as he could.”
Zonnon’s style of game played a factor as well. Zonnon, who measures 6-2 and 190 pounds, has described himself as a power forward, listing Los Angeles’ Adrian Kempe as a player he looks up to.
“I really take pride in just playing a complete game, defensively, offensively, someone that can play in all situations,” Zonnon said. “I like to get in the dirty areas, win my battles. And just be a complete player. That's my goal.”
MacDonald said that not only does Zonnon compete at a high level, he thinks the game at a high level.
“You do those two things, usually you have some success,” MacDonald said.
Having fun is a big key for Zonnon, too, with the teenager saying he couldn’t remember the last time he had such a good time playing.
“That was the biggest thing for me coming in, just having fun, believing in myself, and I knew that good things were going to happen,” he said.
WBS will have the chance to advance when it takes the ice for Game 4 against Springfield on Thursday, May 21. Game time is set for 7:05 PM at MassMutual Center. Game 5, if necessary, will be played on Saturday, May 25 at 6:05 PM at Mohegan Arena.
Individual playoff game tickets can be purchased by calling the Penguins’ front office at (570) 208-7367 or at **wbspenguins.com**.