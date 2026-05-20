Bill Zonnon Making a Big Impact with WBS

“He’s not a first-round pick by accident, right?” WBS Head Coach Kirk MacDonald told reporters Tony Androckitis and Matthew Wiernasz following the game.

Pittsburgh drafted Zonnon with the 22nd overall pick, after taking Ben Kindel at No. 11 and before taking Will Horcoff at No. 24.

“Billy Zonnon has a high work rate, highly competitive,” Penguins Vice President of Player Personnel Wes Clark said that night. “Tremendous athletic upside. Got to know him a little bit there in Buffalo (at the NHL Scouting Combine). You see the look in his eyes, he's got that dog mindset. So, the type of kid that helps you win hockey games.”

However, Zonnon didn’t get as much attention compared with the other two throughout the year, as he was sidelined for a good chunk of time at the beginning. Zonnon missed the Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, all of training camp, and the first 29 games of the season due to injury.

But despite all of that time missed, Zonnon still put together a tremendous body of work with the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL, his first year with the team after spending the previous three seasons with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

He recorded 14 goals, 32 assists, 46 points and a plus-24 in just 35 games played. Zonnon’s 1.31 points-per-game average ranked 11th across the entire QMJHL, and he helped his team to the fourth-best record in the league.

They fell in seven games to the top-seeded Moncton Wildcats in the QMJHL semifinals, with Zonnon, who signed a three-year entry-level deal in March, inking an amateur tryout agreement to join WBS for their Calder Cup playoff run. He flew into Philadelphia and had a car service for the two-and-a-half-hour drive to Hershey for Game 4 of the Atlantic Divison Semifinals.

On the way, Zonnon watched film and studied WBS’ systems. He had already been following the team as much as he could during his own season. When he arrived at the arena and the puck dropped, Zonnon paid extra attention to how WBS was playing.

“Once I found out I was coming here, I think it was a great opportunity for me to just keep going,” Zonnon told reporters in Wilkes-Barre following Game 1, with Androckitis getting video. “Obviously, it sucks when your season is over. But when you get a chance to come here and be part of a great team, you got to make the most out of it.”