Leading the Charge

Letang also got the game-winner in Game 4, becoming the second defenseman in Stanley Cup Playoff history to score consecutive game-winning goals when facing elimination, joining J.C. Tremblay (Game 6-7 of 1971 Quarterfinal).

Letang, who turned 39 on April 24, became the second-oldest player to score consecutive game-winning goals in Stanley Cup Playoff history behind Ron Francis (39 years, 63 days) in 2002 (Game 6 of Conference Quarterfinal and Game 1 of Conference Semifinal).

After a somewhat inconsistent season, Letang has found another gear to his game when his team needs it most, as they are trying to claw their way out of a 3-0 series deficit.

Letang has been logging a lot of minutes, bringing offense at key moments along with a ton of compete to the defensive side, which has always been an underrated part of his skillset. The blueliner has also gotten into a solid groove with Sam Girard, acquired from Colorado in March for Brett Kulak, who had been a steady presence alongside Letang.

“He’s a big-time competitor,” Head Coach Dan Muse said. “What you don’t see behind the scenes, just the way that he prepares, the way he takes care of himself, his day-to-day at this time of year – it comes as no surprise that he’s put himself in a position to be able to elevate his game.

“This is a guy who’s been doing it for a long time and at a high level. He’s been in a lot of these big moments. He’s got the experience of understanding, too, when it’s time to elevate and how to get to another level. I think you’ve seen that, not just in terms of the goals scored, but just overall play. I think you’ve seen that a lot from our group and definitely a lot from our veterans leading the way.”

That has certainly been evident with Letang’s teammate of 20 years, Sidney Crosby. After scoring a power-play goal off a set faceoff play in the first period of Game 4, the captain went into beast mode to set up Letang’s second-period goal.

Crosby joined Rakell in a battle along the boards of the Flyers zone, managing to kick the puck over to Letang just inside the blue line. Crosby then did a fantastic job of getting inside position on Flyers defenseman Jamie Drysdale, steering him just far enough away to give Letang time to get into position and pick his spot from the bottom of the slot.

“It's all those little details,” Letang said. “Sometimes it's not the crazy play or the passes, like finding a guy back post. Sometimes it's little details, like picking the guy gave me a lot of time to pick my shot. Was an amazing play. So, it just shows you all how much IQ he has on the ice, and he knows what to do at every moment, in every situation.”