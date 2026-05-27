Rust's Unique Perspective on Malkin

The biggest topic around the Penguins locker room during cleanout day was Evgeni Malkin’s future. When asked for his opinion that afternoon, Bryan Rust laughed and replied, “All I'm going to say about that is, I love Geno. I love Geno as a friend and as a teammate. I don't know life in the NHL without him.”

Now that Malkin has officially signed for one more year, I got Rust’s thoughts as he prepared to take the ice for a summer skate in Cranberry.

“I mean, from my point of view, I don't think there was ever a doubt. But obviously, I don't sit at the table upstairs, I don't make those decisions, I'm not in on those conversations,” Rust said with a smile. “Obviously, Geno was incredible this past year, and you can see he just loves being in this room, he loves playing the game, he loves this city, he loves the fans.

“You can see how much it means to him, his disappointment when we lose or if he doesn't do well, and then his excitement and his joy when we are doing well. This year, we were pretty good again, we got back in the playoffs, and you can see how much joy that brought him, and I think it would have been a disservice to not have him back.”

Rust has a unique perspective on Malkin’s career. Before being part of it as his longtime teammate, Rust - a native Michigander - watched it as a fan of the Red Wings, the team Pittsburgh faced in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals in 2008 and ’09.

“So, I was not a fan of Geno,” Rust said with a grin.

During that first matchup, Rust was 16 years old and playing for the Detroit Honeybaked AAA program. He watched the Red Wings win Game 6 and lift the Cup from the upstairs den of his parents’ old house in Novi, a suburb of the city.

The following year, now 17 years old and playing for the U.S. National Team Development Program, Rust sat in the exact same spot on the couch as the Penguins defeated the Red Wings in Game 7.

Despite the heartbreaking loss, Rust had built a begrudging respect for Malkin, who became the fourth-youngest player to win the Conn Smythe Trophy as Playoff MVP at 22 years, 10 months. Malkin had posted a league-best 36 points (14G-22A), with eight of those points coming in the Final.

“He was a beast,” Rust said. “He was obviously unbelievable, and he was kind of making everything happen.”

But fast forward to the next year, and Rust was donning a Penguins jersey on the floor of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles after Pittsburgh selected him in the third round, 80th overall, of the 2010 NHL Draft. Any negative feelings Rust had held about Malkin morphed into something completely different.

“It was just excitement of obviously a team that had won and had world-class players like Geno,” Rust said. “It's a locker room that you step into, and you almost just want to get autographs, because those guys are so awesome.”

It took a while for Rust to actually skate alongside Malkin, as he played four years of college hockey at Notre Dame before starting his professional career in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League.

Rust debuted with Pittsburgh during the 2014-15 season, and the next season, he got injured during his first call-up of the year. So, Rust was watching from the media level of PPG Paints Arena on November 28th, 2015, when Malkin scored one of the best goals of his career in a shootout loss to Edmonton.

“He had that strip, go around, spin-o-rama backhand top shelf,” Rust said. “I remember I was fairly new here, and I'm like, holy smokes, what did I just watch? So, that was cool.”