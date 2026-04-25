Game Preview: Game 4 at Philadelphia Flyers

The Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers play Game 2 of Round One of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 8:00 PM ET.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh, TBS, truTV and HBO MAX. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Regular-Season Team Records: PIT (41-25-16), PHI (43-27-12)

The Penguins went 2-0-2 against the Flyers in 2025-26. The Penguins won once at home and on the road while losing in shootouts the other times. Pittsburgh has a 19-16 all-time series record in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Penguins are 3-4 all-time in postseason series against the Flyers. Pittsburgh is 35-32 all-time at PPG Paints Arena in playoff contests.