Parker Wotherspoon to Represent Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championship

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon will represent Team Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, it was announced today by Hockey Canada.

Wotherspoon joins Pittsburgh’s Jason Spezza, who is serving as Team Canada’s Assistant General Manager, and Strength and Conditioning Coach Sean Young, who is assuming his same role. This year’s World Championship will be held from May 15-31 in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland.

The defenseman, who recently completed his third season in the NHL, just came off a career year where he established new career highs in games played (80), goals (3), assists (27), points (30) and plus/minus (+17) while serving on the Penguins’ top defensive pairing with Erik Karlsson. He also led the team in blocked shots (114) and ranked second in hits (162). Wotherspoon also dressed in six postseason games for the Penguins, recording one assist and averaging 22:06 minutes per game. 

This will be the first time the Surrey, British Columbia native has represented Team Canada since the World Under-18 Championship in 2015 where he helped Canada win a bronze medal, notching five points (1G-4A) in seven games.

Below is Team Canada’s preliminary round schedule. The 2026 World Championship will be broadcast on NHL Network and ESPN+.

Date                    Opponent        Time (ET)

May 15                Sweden              10:20 AM

May 16                Italy                      10:20 AM

May 18                Denmark           10:20 AM

May 21                Norway              10:20 AM

May 22                Slovenia            10:20 AM

May 24                Slovakia             2:20 PM

May 26                Czechia             2:20 PM

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