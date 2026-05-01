Malkin Reflects, Looks Ahead

Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas has said that Malkin’s future in Pittsburgh would be decided after the season, because contract talks take on a certain complexity with players his age. With all of the uncertainty, it was a big topic of conversation in the locker room during the team’s final media availability of the season.

“It’s tough. We’ll see what happens. We’ve played together for so long, I think it’s clear that I’d love to be playing with him for longer, so we’ll see what happens,” Crosby said. “I think it’s pretty obvious that I’d love to keep playing with him.”

“We're really close, all of us – me, Geno, Sid. You just want to keep it going,” Letang agreed. “You don't know anything other than that. You get so close with these guys that you want to keep it going."

A few days after that conversation during season ticket delivery, Malkin said he wasn’t happy with his play the previous couple of years, that he wanted to be better. And he delivered.

Malkin finished as a point-per-game player at age 39, putting up 19 goals and 61 points in just 56 games, missing 26 due to injuries and suspension.

“As guys get older, there's always gonna be question marks about are you falling off? Are you doing this? Are you doing that? And you can see that he was eager to prove that he's not, that he's still an unbelievable player,” Bryan Rust said. “And obviously time is undefeated, but you can see how hard he works and how hard he has worked in order to continue to be a very good player in this league.”

The work ethic is something Letang pointed out as well.

“Geno is a pure talent, and when you come into the league and you have so much talent like this, sometimes you don't see the work that is put behind (it),” Letang said. “But as his career has went on, he put even more work into it as he was getting older.”

Malkin has also been willing to adapt and adjust. After returning from one of his injuries, Malkin moved to the wing without any complaints, despite playing virtually his entire Hall of Fame career to that point at center. He played a lot with Egor Chinakhov, one of a few younger Russian-speaking players on the team that Malkin took under his wing.

Malkin then recorded two goals and three points in six playoff games to cap off the season.

“It’s just his ability to step up, his competitiveness, and the energy that he brings to the rink every day,” Crosby said. “He still loves it, he still wants to win, and he’s a determined guy with a lot of pride. I think for as long as he’s played here, I think he’s been a part of setting the standard. On top of all the experiences that we’ve shared, I think you build that belief, trust, and bond, and that’s something we’ve had over the course of time."

As Dubas has said, Malkin has to be treated with a different level of respect and communication, considering what he has contributed to the Penguins and to Pittsburgh.

“I think he's one of the best players ever,” Rust said. “He's won a bunch of individual awards. He's won Stanley Cups. He's done a whole lot in this league. And obviously, when you play on a team with Sid, it's not that hard to get overlooked sometimes, but he's been an extremely special player for his entire career.”

But in the end, the Penguins have to do what is best for the franchise. While Malkin wants to be back, he said he understands that it’s not an easy situation for Dubas, and that it’s a business.

So, regardless of the direction Malkin’s future takes, he is nothing but grateful for his 20 years here. It’s become his second home, with Malkin growing up here and welcoming son Nikita right after the 2016 Eastern Conference Final – just weeks before winning his second of three Stanley Cups.

“It's special for me, for my family,” Malkin said. “My son born here. It’s not just hockey, it's city, it's fans, it's friends. It's lots of memories here. Never forget, of course. Again, it's best moment, my son born here.”