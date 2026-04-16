Preparing for the Battle of PA

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to play their cross-state rival, the Philadelphia Flyers, in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs - with Game 1 scheduled for Saturday at 8 PM at PPG Paints Arena. With some highly spirited games between the two teams throughout the season, the rivalry has gotten a spark since their last meeting in 2018.

“I think it’ll be a great series,” Connor Clifton said. “I mean, obviously battle of PA, a little history there. I think it's a good matchup for us. I’m sure Sid is licking his chops.”

As the Penguins captain told Pat McAfee on ESPN, he figured out what the rivalry was all about in his first-ever game against the Flyers. Back on Nov. 16, 2005, Derian Hatcher knocked out two of Crosby’s teeth without getting penalized in a hostile road environment. Crosby responded by scoring the overtime winner in a 7-6 victory.

He has gone on to post astronomical numbers against Philadelphia, with Bryan Rust joking earlier this year, “He has fun playing the villain, and I think he enjoys it. I don’t know if he’ll come out and say it, but I think he enjoys it.”

After today’s practice, Crosby did acknowledge that playing against the Flyers adds even more juice to their already exciting situation, with the Penguins returning to the postseason after a three-year hiatus.

“With the divisions, you're going to end up playing somebody you’re familiar with. With it being as much of a rivalry as it is... I think it's great for everybody, it's good for the fans, for the guys on both teams to be a part of it,” Crosby said.

But as Crosby went on to say, there’s a lot of new people on both sides. So, it’s not so much about looking at the rather infamous past, it’s more about trying to stay in the present.

“They've been playing some really good hockey lately,” Crosby said. “I think for both teams, our playoffs started a month, two months ago, just trying to get in and the race that it's been. So, I think that way, we both will be pretty familiar with the intensity and that sort of thing.”