Musings: PHI 5, PIT 2 (Round 1, Game 3)

The Penguins got the start they wanted in Game 3, firing a bunch of shots, drawing a power play, and converting to take a 1-0 lead.

But the game completely changed in Philadelphia’s favor after a melee in the second period. From there, the Flyers scored three unanswered goals, and ended up winning the game 5-2 to take a 3-0 series lead.

“The game turned into a bit of a WWE match in the second period. They fed off that, and they were able to capitalize,” Bryan Rust said. “We know what they’re about. We know what to expect. We’ve just got to do a better job of managing those emotions.”

"You can call it what you want, but they obviously won that battle,” Erik Karlsson said. “They came on top, and we find a way to battle ourselves back at the end.”

There had been 4-on-4 play to start the middle frame, with Sidney Crosby serving the remainder of an embellishment call he received after being high sticked by Garnet Hathaway while the teams lined up for a faceoff.

“We don't have a single embellishment all year. Sidney Crosby doesn't have an embellishment in 21 seasons,” Penguins Head Coach Dan Muse said. “So, stick’s in his face. They take both of them. I disagree on that strongly. Not one. Not one for our team all season. So, we didn't come into the series to start now. Our guys have done a good job with that. And Sid doesn't embellish.”