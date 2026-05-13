Dubas Weighs In On Youth Movement

The Penguins have gotten strong performances between the pipes at the NHL, AHL and ECHL levels.

Acquired from Edmonton in December, Stuart Skinner played well in tandem with Arturs Silovs and ultimately started the first three games of the playoffs. Falling down 0-3 in the first round against Philadelphia, the Penguins were looking for ways to change their fortunes, and Silovs got the call. The rookie gave up just five goals while picking up two wins in elimination games, and was excellent in Game 6, with the Penguins falling 1-0 in overtime.

“I thought our goaltending was very, very good at some stretches and struggled at others, and it stabilized itself at the end with Arty having a great performance in the back half of the series against Philly,” Dubas said of the 25-year-old netminder, who was named MVP of last year's Calder Cup Playoffs after backstopping Abbotsford to the title.

“Obviously, he had an up and down year, but I think he continues to show when the lights are bright and the moments are big, that he’s able to step up and provide very strong goaltending. I thought that was a real positive for him.”

Dubas said that with both of those goalies set to be free agents – Skinner unrestricted, Silovs restricted – that they will continue to watch how Sergei Murashov does in the playoffs for WBS. That night, the 22-year-old recorded the first postseason shutout of his career to help WBS win Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Final against Springfield.

While Murashov has “run with the ball” in the playoffs, 24-year-old Joel Blomqvist has also put together a solid body of work in the AHL, with both players getting some NHL games.

“My full expectation is that two of them, Sergei and Joel, will be competing for a roster spot here this year,” Dubas said. “We’ll make the decision on the other one. But I think they both have earned, over the years now, the chance to compete for that.”

Going deeper in the depth chart is 25-year-old Taylor Gauthier. Breaking records and cementing a legacy with the Wheeling Nailers over the last handful of seasons, Gauthier has put up MVP numbers in the postseason.

“We have a lot of confidence in Taylor and think he’s earned that as well,” Dubas said. “It’s been some excellent progression there. I think the credit for that obviously goes to the players, but Kain Tisi in the American (Hockey) League as the goalie coach and Karel Popper in Wheeling as the goaltending coach, it’s an area of good strength and depth for us. But the guys have earned that.”