Evgeni Malkin and Local McDonald's Donate $86,620 to Ronald McDonald House

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins alternate captain Evgeni Malkin and local McDonald's restaurants have donated $86,620 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown as part of Malkin's 2025-26 'I'm Score for Kids' initiative.

Malkin, who scored 61 points in 2025-26, committed to donating $710 per each of his regular-season points this season to RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown, bringing his donation to $43,310. Local McDonald's restaurants are matching Malkin's donation, increasing the total donation this season to RMHC to $86,620.

Launched prior to the 2022-23 season, Malkin and local McDonald’s restaurants have donated a grand total of $370,620 to RMHC of Pittsburgh and Morgantown over the past four seasons.

"We are deeply grateful for the continued commitment and generosity shown through this special initiative. Having this support brings comfort and reassurance to families who are facing a difficult medical journey," said Eleanor Reigel, CEO Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown. 

“McDonald’s Owner-Operators in Western Pennsylvania are honored to work alongside Evgeni Malkin to make a difference for families who need a place to call home while their children receive medical care,” said Pittsburgh-area McDonald’s Owner/Operator Matt Alamo. “This partnership wouldn’t be possible without our loyal customers who support our restaurants in their local communities. Through other initiatives like Round-Up and donations from every Shamrock Shake sold, our customers continue to stand by our side in supporting our longtime partner, Ronald McDonald House.”

RMHC gives families who travel to get medical care for their children a place to call home. When families stay at RMHC, they are steps away from their sick child, enjoy warm meals, daily essentials, and a safe environment.  In 2025, 822 families were served at RMHC Pittsburgh and Morgantown with a total of 21,059 nights of stay. Families from 42 different counties in West Virginia and 41 different counties in Pennsylvania, as well as 37 states and five countries, were welcomed for stays as short as a few days and as long as several months.

All 207 McDonald's restaurants in the Three Rivers area are owned and operated by local businessmen and women who live in the neighborhoods where they work. Each location employs 50-100 community residents.

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