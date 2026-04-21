Heart of a Penguin: A Young Fan’s Big Impact

Xander O’Brien has not only been learning how to play hockey, but also taken his skills to the next level when it comes to collecting cereal boxes.

Last year, the 8-year-old Rostraver Elementary School student raked in over 100 cereal boxes to feed kids in need, in part through The Bag Brigade.

Wanting to set a higher standard, he set a new goal for himself.

“Well, I’ll double it for next year,” Xander said in 2025.

KDKA put the spotlight on Xander’s initiative, and with the help of his parents, Kevin and Sarah, they were able to go above and beyond with donations this year. With the total number of cereal boxes coming in at 1,723, and delivery packages overflowing at their front doorstep, the O’Brien family was moved by how the community pulled together.

With over thousands of personal messages from families included with their donations, it brings Xander so much joy to know that he’s helping other people.

“Just (Xander) reading these notes, and seeing the smile on his face, makes it worth it,” Kevin said.

Much like his favorite player Sidney Crosby, Xander cares for those around him. While he is shy about the spotlight his campaign has received, he did want one group of people to know.

“Xander told me to reach out to the Penguins because he felt that he was doing a good thing,” Kevin said. “I show him all of the videos of the Penguins, and he sees the Penguins players doing the same thing, like around Thanksgiving with the turkeys and going to the Children’s Hospital and making visits.”

“I told him that caring for others is a good fundamental thing to have in your life, if you have the ability to.”

When it comes to hockey, the O’Brien family has seen firsthand how strong the community in Pittsburgh is. For Xander, the Penguins have always played a role in his life and inspired him to pick up the stick himself.

“Dad, I think I’m going to play hockey,” Xander said.

Living in the Belle Vernon area, Xander originally got into playing dek hockey about two years ago. Immediately falling in love with the sport, Kevin and Sarah asked Xander if he wanted to learn how to play ice hockey and skate just like Sidney Crosby. The answer was a resounding yes.

“We enrolled him in the Little Penguins program, and let me just say that the process was awesome,” Kevin said. “He started skating there and hasn’t looked back since. There’s no better way to get your kid into a sport than that, in my opinion.”

In the midst of raising his cereal boxes, Xander was finishing up his second season of travel ice hockey with the Mon Valley Thunder. While having an extremely busy schedule, Xander made sure to keep up with how the Penguins were doing.

“After practice, he’s asking me who scored the goals, so I have to stay sharp on that,” Kevin said. “It’s very hockey-heavy around these parts.”

Along with Crosby, Xander also loves it when a Penguin wears the same number as him. Last season, it was Cody Glass who had 19 before being traded to New Jersey. At the time, Xander was concerned about the future of his jersey.

“Dad, we don’t have a 19 anymore,” Xander said. “I have to change my number.”

Easing his concerns, Kevin told him that there will be a new #19 on the team. Soon enough, Connor Dewar arrived.

“Did Connor Dewar score?” is the common question that Xander asks his father when he knows a game is on.

When Xander has time away from hockey, he goes with his mother to The Bag Brigade to help feed students in the Belle Vernon Area school district.

“I think it’s important for him to understand that if you’re able to give back, you should give back,” Sarah said. “He’s able to see in real life where the food goes and who he is helping.”

Whether Xander is out on the ice scoring goals or watching his favorite players, Sidney Crosby and Connor Dewar, on TV, the Penguins play a large part in his life, and helped him gain a bigger perspective.

“To have your children understand that the world is more than just a tiny little bulb, it changes perspective on things,” Sarah said. “He understands that the cereal he raised is going to feed a lot of kids this summer, and that’s a pretty big deal.”