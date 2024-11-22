Game Preview: 11.22.24 vs. Winnipeg Jets

112124_vsWPG_Gameday_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins continue their homestand against the Winnipeg Jets at 7:00 PM.

Doors open at 5:30 PM.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh (local) and NHL Network (national). Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (7-10-4) WPG (16-3-0)

The Penguins are 17-6-0 in their last 23 meetings with the Jets. The Penguins have scored three or more goals in six of their last eight games against the Jets overall. Pittsburgh is 20-2-0 in its last 22 home games against the Jets/Thrashers franchise dating back to Mar. 24, 2007. The Penguins have points in four of their last six home games overall (3-2-1).

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

Kris Letang (6G-24A) is tied with Alex Pietrangelo (6G-24A) for the secondmost points against the Jets among active defensemen behind Roman Josi (5G-27A).

Erik Karlsson has 28 points (3G-25A) in 33 career games against the Jets. His 0.85 points-per-game average versus Winnipeg ranks first among all active defensemen (min. 10 GP).

Michael Bunting has five points (3G-2A) over his last eight games after recording just one point (1A) in his first 12 games.

St. Adolphe, Manitoba native Owen Pickering, who grew up roughly 30 minutes from downtown Winnipeg, is looking to play his first game against his hometown team. Pickering has one assist in two career games played, averaging 15:40 of time-on-ice per game.

The Penguins own an overall record of 391-90-48 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Tonight, Sidney Crosby is set to appear in his 1,294th career game, all of which have come with the Penguins. In doing so, he will tie Patrice Bergeron for the 18th most games played with one franchise in NHL history.

Crosby, who has notched six goals over his last 10 games, enters tonight’s contest just one goal shy of becoming just the 21st player in NHL history to reach 600 goals. Crosby is looking to join Washington’s Alex Ovechkin as the only active players to accomplish this milestone. Throughout franchise history, only Mario Lemieux has scored more goals in a Penguins sweater than Crosby. Among first-overall draft picks, only Ovechkin and Lemieux have scored more goals than Crosby.

Ovechkin scored his 600th NHL goal on March 12, 2018. Prior to that, the last time anyone reached 600 goals in the league came on Jan. 4, 2016 when Jarome Iginla found the back of the net against Los Angeles as a member of the Colorado Avalanche.

Erik Karlsson enters tonight’s game one assist shy of surpassing Borje Salming for 15th place on the NHL’s all-time assist list among blueliners.

Karlsson is also tied for the second-most assists by a Swedish-born defenseman in league history.

Sidney Crosby enters tonight’s game just one even-strength goal shy of tying Teemu Selanne for the 12th most even-strength goals in NHL history.

Evgeni Malkin enters tonight’s game just one even-strength goal shy of tying Jaromir Jagr for third place on the Penguins all-time even-strength goals list.

Crosby has 13 points (6G-7A) in 10 games here at PPG Paints Arena compared to seven points (1G-6A) in 11 road games this season. Crosby has points in six of his last seven home games and seven of 10 games at PPG Paints Arena overall.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang have combined on 305 goals in their careers. They are one goal shy of tying Boston’s Phil Esposito and Bobby Orr for the second-most goals combined on by a forward-defenseman duo in NHL history.

Jesse Puljujarvi has 11 points (4G-7A) in 22 career games against Winnipeg. It’s the second-most points he’s notched versus any one team.

Puljujarvi enters tonight’s game with goals in back-to-back games. With a goal tonight, he could tie his career-long goal streak previously set twice.

Tristan Jarry has played some of his best hockey of his career against the Winnipeg Jets. The goaltender is 5-1-0 with a 1.15 goals-against average, a .960 save percentage and two shutouts in six games. Jarry has allowed two or fewer goals in all six starts, and his goals-against average and save percentage are both best against any one team.

Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby are statistically two of the most productive players in NHL history on a point-per-game basis against the Winnipeg Jets.

Three of Malkin’s eight five-point performances in his career have come against the Jets/Thrashers franchise.

Meet the Penguins

penguins-national-aviary-16-9

As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for tonight's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

Home Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Home

News Feed

Dubas Gives His Insight on Where the Penguins Stand

So Many Angels and Penguins Bring Smiles to Brave Kids

Game Preview: 11.19.24 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

From Rookie Lap to First Point: Pickering Makes NHL Debut

Crosby scores 599th goal, Penguins defeat Sharks in shootout to end slide

Game Preview: 11.16.24 vs. San Jose Sharks

Penguins Weren't Hard Enough at the Netfront in Columbus

Game Preview: 11.15.24 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Sneaking Out for a Stanley Cup

Penguins To Hold ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Night on Tuesday, November 19 Against the Tampa Bay Lightning

Malkin Celebrates 500 Goals With Family By His Side

Rome Wasn't Built in a Day

Game Preview: 11.13.24 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Penguins Bring Smiles to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

Penguins Acquire a 2027 Third-Round Draft Pick and 2025 Fifth-Round Draft Pick from Washington in Exchange for Lars Eller

Malkin apologizes to Penguins fans after lopsided loss to Stars

Dallas Dominates First Period of Humbling Loss for Penguins

Game Preview: 11.11.24 vs. Dallas Stars

Jarry Returns to Pittsburgh with Renewed Confidence

Malkin gets goal, assist to lift Penguins past Capitals

Game Preview: 11.08.24 at Washington Capitals

Penguins Have Tough Night in Carolina

Game Preview: 11.07.24 at Carolina Hurricanes

Crosby ‘just really grateful’ for longevity, approaching 600 NHL goals with Penguins

Two Good Periods Aren't Enough Versus Islanders

Game Preview: 11.05.24 at New York Islanders

Getting to Know: Blake Lizotte

Penguins Announce Front Office Executive Staff Hirings and Promotions

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Penguins to Host ‘Grateful Dead Night’ on November 16 Against the San Jose Sharks

Reunited at the Rink

Crosby Produces Another Inspiring Effort

From Ice to Art: Penguins, Highmark Celebrate Community

Game Preview: 11.02.24 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Letang reaching 1,100th NHL game with Penguins 'just pretty special'

Penguins Get Back in the Win Column Against Anaheim

Game Preview: 10.31.24 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Young Goalie Shares Ice with Idol Fleury

Fleury’s Last Game in Pittsburgh Filled with Love and Gratitude

Game Preview: 10.29.24 vs. Minnesota Wild

Au Revoir, Flower

Penguins Practice Updates: October 28

Penguins Fall in Vancouver; Jarry Begins Conditioning Stint

Game Preview: 10.26.24 at Vancouver Canucks

Blomqvist ‘Terrific’ While Facing 50 Shots Against Edmonton

Game Preview: 10.25.24 at Edmonton Oilers

Crosby should be Canada captain at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, McDavid says

Penguins Working To Help Jarry Capture His Best Game

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces Project Power Play 2.0 to Provide Additional Funding For Community Dek Hockey Rinks in the Pittsburgh Area

Players4Purpose: Six Penguins, Six Causes, Endless Impact