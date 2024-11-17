From Rookie Lap to First Point: Pickering Makes NHL Debut

By Michelle Crechiolo
Owen Pickering’s mom Dana was already planning to be in Pennsylvania to watch the 2022 first-round pick play in Wilkes-Barre this Saturday the 16th when she found out he was getting called up to Pittsburgh.

Dana had already traveled from Winnipeg to New York for her daughter Avery’s game on Friday night, as she’s a sophomore defenseman for the Colgate women’s hockey team. Dana traded in the WBS jersey she had packed for a Penguins hoodie and went to Pittsburgh.

There, she met husband Tom and youngest son Graeme, who’s projected to be a high pick in the Western Hockey League draft. They had an early wakeup call to get here in time from Manitoba, after Owen found out last night he’d be making his NHL debut on Saturday against San Jose.

“To be here tonight and to get to witness him living out his childhood dream is surreal,” Tom said. “For me, I was thinking about it… and watching our kids chase their dreams is kind of what brings us joy. You know, that's what we do, and it's so much fun.

“We’ve gotten to see him here tonight, but we've seen the years of hard work and the struggles and the sacrifices, and we know what it's taken for him to get here. Really, that's what makes us proud as parents: that work ethic, right, that all of our kids have; and the work they put in to try to chase their dreams.”

Owen-Pickering-family-cropped

That’s what kept Avery from making it tonight, as she couldn’t miss her own game against Harvard. “But her heart was here,” Dana said. And it’s what 15-year-old Graeme admires most about the oldest Pickering sibling, saying, “I think he's really deserving. When I look up to him, it's so cool how hard he works, and I try to do that too. Owen, I kind of want to be like him when I grow up.”

The Pickering family took some time to chat at the first intermission, and at that point, they had seen Owen have some incredible moments – starting with his rookie lap. As per tradition, he went no helmet, letting the flow show. “If you got it, flaunt it,” Bryan Rust grinned.

Pickering said he had to give himself a pep talk before skating solo. “I was so scared,” Pickering admitted with a laugh. “I was probably more nervous for that, honestly. I was heading out there just saying ‘don’t fall’ to myself. I ripped it off the glass twice, which is kind of embarrassing. But no, it was fun.”

The 20-year-old defenseman, who’s in his first professional season, registered his first NHL point with an assist on Jesse Puljujarvi’s goal early in the opening frame.

“Puck just kind of came to me, made a fake, guy bit,” Pickering said. “OC (Drew O’Connor) was kind of far side, so made a pass. Went off the far pad, Jesse put it in. It was pretty cool.”

SJS@PIT: Puljujarvi scores goal against Vitek Vanecek

O’Connor went straight to the net and scooped up the milestone puck before celebrating with his teammates. Sullivan later presented it to Pickering in the locker room following the 4-3 shootout win.

“I thought he had a great game,” Sullivan said. “He defended hard. He had a great block on one of the penalty kills, a blocked shot. That was a courageous play. I thought he made a real nice play on Jesse Puljujarvi’s goal on that backside seam pass or that backside flank. He didn't play a reckless game. He played a calculated game, and he played with confidence.”

Although Pickering admitted to being nervous once he got the good news – “all my pregame routines went out the window, I didn’t nap” – he could’ve fooled his teammates with the enthusiasm he brought to the rink. That’s just part of who Pickering is. He’s lively and personable while also being mature, smart and well-spoken, an incredibly endearing combination.

“When you’re a young guy just trying to get your opportunity and trying to make the most of it, I think that energy is contagious,” Rust said. “Pick in his first game tonight, you could tell. He’s been all smiles all day. It’s been incredible to watch. I thought he was great today.”

His parents saw that as well, with Dana saying, “he’s such a happy person right now. You couldn’t ask for more than that. I remember when he was younger, Tom said, if he gains a little weight and gets bigger, he’s going to be amazing. Here we are.”

Owen had a growth spurt the year the Swift Current Broncos selected him in the ninth round of the 2020 WHL Draft. He was 5-foot-7 then and is now listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds. He’s talked before about trying to add weight, saying the best time to do that is the summer, as playing big minutes each night isn’t conducive to keeping it on.

“Pretty much all our time, all our money, basically, is going to our grocery bills,” Tom joked. “I mean, I tell him pretty regularly how lucky he is to have the mom that he has.”

Owen is so appreciative of his family, calling them his No. 1 support system as he’s dealt with different adversities along the way. Most recently, Owen had injuries that kept him out of his first two NHL training camps before this one. “I lean on them a lot,” Owen said.

He was looking forward to spending some time with them after the game, since they’ve got to head out Sunday because of limited flight availability in Canada with Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. They’re at the same hotel Owen spent time at last season for their short stay, and when Tom checked in and gave his name, the staff perked up.

“The people behind the counter remember him, and they hear us say ‘hey, Tom Pickering checking in.’ They're like, oh, Owen was here! He’s our favorite,” Tom said. “We are proud of that, the person he is,” Dana said.

