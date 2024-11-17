From Rookie Lap to First Point: Pickering Makes NHL Debut

Owen Pickering’s mom Dana was already planning to be in Pennsylvania to watch the 2022 first-round pick play in Wilkes-Barre this Saturday the 16th when she found out he was getting called up to Pittsburgh.
Dana had already traveled from Winnipeg to New York for her daughter Avery’s game on Friday night, as she’s a sophomore defenseman for the Colgate women’s hockey team. Dana traded in the WBS jersey she had packed for a Penguins hoodie and went to Pittsburgh.
There, she met husband Tom and youngest son Graeme, who’s projected to be a high pick in the Western Hockey League draft. They had an early wakeup call to get here in time from Manitoba, after Owen found out last night he’d be making his NHL debut on Saturday against San Jose.
“To be here tonight and to get to witness him living out his childhood dream is surreal,” Tom said. “For me, I was thinking about it… and watching our kids chase their dreams is kind of what brings us joy. You know, that's what we do, and it's so much fun.
“We’ve gotten to see him here tonight, but we've seen the years of hard work and the struggles and the sacrifices, and we know what it's taken for him to get here. Really, that's what makes us proud as parents: that work ethic, right, that all of our kids have; and the work they put in to try to chase their dreams.”