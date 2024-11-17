From Rookie Lap to First Point: Pickering Makes NHL Debut

Although Pickering admitted to being nervous once he got the good news – “all my pregame routines went out the window, I didn’t nap” – he could’ve fooled his teammates with the enthusiasm he brought to the rink. That’s just part of who Pickering is. He’s lively and personable while also being mature, smart and well-spoken, an incredibly endearing combination.

“When you’re a young guy just trying to get your opportunity and trying to make the most of it, I think that energy is contagious,” Rust said. “Pick in his first game tonight, you could tell. He’s been all smiles all day. It’s been incredible to watch. I thought he was great today.”

His parents saw that as well, with Dana saying, “he’s such a happy person right now. You couldn’t ask for more than that. I remember when he was younger, Tom said, if he gains a little weight and gets bigger, he’s going to be amazing. Here we are.”

Owen had a growth spurt the year the Swift Current Broncos selected him in the ninth round of the 2020 WHL Draft. He was 5-foot-7 then and is now listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds. He’s talked before about trying to add weight, saying the best time to do that is the summer, as playing big minutes each night isn’t conducive to keeping it on.

“Pretty much all our time, all our money, basically, is going to our grocery bills,” Tom joked. “I mean, I tell him pretty regularly how lucky he is to have the mom that he has.”

Owen is so appreciative of his family, calling them his No. 1 support system as he’s dealt with different adversities along the way. Most recently, Owen had injuries that kept him out of his first two NHL training camps before this one. “I lean on them a lot,” Owen said.

He was looking forward to spending some time with them after the game, since they’ve got to head out Sunday because of limited flight availability in Canada with Taylor Swift’s Eras tour. They’re at the same hotel Owen spent time at last season for their short stay, and when Tom checked in and gave his name, the staff perked up.

“The people behind the counter remember him, and they hear us say ‘hey, Tom Pickering checking in.’ They're like, oh, Owen was here! He’s our favorite,” Tom said. “We are proud of that, the person he is,” Dana said.