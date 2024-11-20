So Many Angels and Penguins Bring Smiles to Brave Kids

So Many Angels is a nonprofit organization that takes photos of children with cancer and other life-altering medical diagnoses and transforms them into whatever or whoever they want to be.

During this year’s Hockey Fights Cancer game, Gaib, Sierra and Alexander became Pittsburgh Penguins.

They saw their finished canvases for the first time in the second intermission of Tuesday’s matchup with Tampa Bay. It was a heartfelt moment for the kids and their families.

“It’s awesome,” Gaib’s dad James said. “It's something cool for him to experience, especially through all the hard times.”

The kids then filed out in the hallway to take a few pictures with the canvases they would bring home with them. Alexander and Sierra wanted to display them in their rooms, and Gaib right in the living room.

Iceburgh even joined in on the fun, joining the three of them for pictures. However, the surprises did not end there: Sidney Crosby was going to sign all three canvases. That bit of news capped off a tremendous experience for everyone involved.

“Given the circumstances that we're under,” Sierra’s mom, Monica, said, “it was nice to get out and think about something else for a minute.”