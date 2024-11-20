Deja Vu for Penguins as Lead Slips Away in OT Loss to Tampa

Everything was going well for the Penguins in the first two periods against Tampa Bay on Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena.

They built a 2-0 lead at one end, and down at the other, Tristan Jarry was solid between the pipes. “He made some unbelievable saves,” Marcus Pettersson said of the netminder, who’s been working to rediscover his game after a tough start to the season.

But the Lightning pushed back in the final frame, and came away with a 3-2 overtime win. It’s Pittsburgh’s fifth defeat this season after leading by two-plus goals and the eighth loss overall when they have a lead of any kind.

“It just feels like the same crap all over again, you know? It’s frustrating,” Pettersson said. “We got to be a little bit more confident when we have the lead. We need to defend hard.”

“We're right where we want to be and we let it slip. That's not good enough,” Rickard Rakell said. “We like parts of our game but I think we've just got to get more comfortable and just put 60 minutes together. I think that's what it's going to take for us to get out of this.”