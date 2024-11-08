Game Preview: 11.08.24 at Washington Capitals

By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins conclude their three-game trip tonight in Washington, D.C. against the Capitals.

This game will be available to stream exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (5-8-2) WSH (9-3-0)

Game Notes

Sidney Crosby (90 points) is one point shy of tying Mark Messier (91 points) for the seventh-most points versus Washington in NHL history.

Kris Letang (7G-26A-33PTS) and Erik Karlsson (4G-25A-29PTS) rank first and second in points among active defensemen versus Washington, respectively.

Michael Bunting has five goals and six points (5G-1A) in eight career games against Washington.

Matt Grzelcyk has five points (5A) over his last eight games. During that span dating back to Oct. 22, no Pittsburgh defenseman has more points than him.

The Penguins own an overall record of 389-90-48 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

