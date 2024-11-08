Game Preview: 11.08.24 at Washington Capitals

Game Notes

Sidney Crosby (90 points) is one point shy of tying Mark Messier (91 points) for the seventh-most points versus Washington in NHL history.

Kris Letang (7G-26A-33PTS) and Erik Karlsson (4G-25A-29PTS) rank first and second in points among active defensemen versus Washington, respectively.

Michael Bunting has five goals and six points (5G-1A) in eight career games against Washington.

Matt Grzelcyk has five points (5A) over his last eight games. During that span dating back to Oct. 22, no Pittsburgh defenseman has more points than him.

The Penguins own an overall record of 389-90-48 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.