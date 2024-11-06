Two Good Periods Aren't Enough Versus Islanders

erik-karlsson-at-nyi-16-9
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

The Penguins began their three-game divisional road trip on Tuesday at UBS Arena by falling to the Islanders in a shootout, 4-3.

It was a frustrating result, as Pittsburgh had built a two-goal lead just under eight minutes into the final frame before New York tallied twice in a 3:07 span to even the score.

“We played a great first two periods, I thought we took it to them… it's a tough pill to swallow. Got a point out of it, I guess, try to take a positive away from it,” goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic said. “We got two more games left on this road trip to come away with a positive trip. So I mean, it sucks, but we got to put it behind us here.”

Nedeljkovic made 23 saves, while Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Michael Bunting all scored for Pittsburgh.

After a scoreless first, the captain got on the board at the 5:27 mark of the second, his fifth tally in the past three games. Crosby is now just two goals shy of becoming just the 21st player in NHL history to reach 600 goals.

The Islanders evened the score on a wild bounce, with Nedeljkovic saying, “it caught off my stick, went in the air and I lost it when it went straight up. I had a feeling it was kind of going behind me, that’s why I did that turn. I just lost sight of it, and unfortunately, (Kyle Palmieri) was pretty aware of where it was going.”

Evgeni Malkin got it back shortly after with his best No. 87 impression, going down on one knee for a slapshot goal. Their line with Rickard Rakell remained dynamic offensively for the Penguins, as the trio continued to put together some fantastic shifts.

“Playing with Raks and Geno, we’re generating some looks, we have the puck, and I think that builds some confidence,” Crosby said after Saturday’s 2-1 win over Montreal. “They've been unbelievable.”

Following that game versus the Canadiens, head coach Mike Sullivan said he felt like Michael Bunting was ready to score. After Monday’s practice, where the forward got on the ice early to work with assistant coach Ty Hennes, he said, “I’ve never had a start like this, so I'm trying my best to get out of it. It's frustrating for any athlete when things aren't bouncing your way, even though I feel like I've had a lot of chances.

“I just got to go day by day and keep helping this team win. That's the main goal and that's what I plan on doing every single day. Hopefully, bounces start going my way."

Bunting got a great feed from Jesse Puljujarvi, who slotted back into the lineup after being a healthy scratch for two games, and buried his first of the year in the third period. But New York converted a power play not long after, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau then finding the tying goal before the Penguins were forced to kill another penalty. That one was assessed to Bunting for high sticking.

“I think we didn’t play simple enough,” defenseman Marcus Pettersson said. “We kind of let them come at us in waves. They grabbed ahold of it. I thought we played two good periods, got the 3-1 lead there in the third, took a couple penalties… and yeah, just momentum. We kind of gave it to them.”

“We just need to play better. We should have played the way that we played in the first two periods. We would have been fine,” Sullivan said. “We played a straight-ahead game. I think we weren't as diligent with the puck. We didn't play as much north-south. Give the Islanders credit. They pushed back.”

Next up for the Penguins is Carolina on Thursday before finishing the trip in Washington on Friday.

News Feed

Game Preview: 11.05.24 at New York Islanders

Getting to Know: Blake Lizotte

Penguins Announce Front Office Executive Staff Hirings and Promotions

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Penguins to Host ‘Grateful Dead Night’ on November 16 Against the San Jose Sharks

Reunited at the Rink

Crosby Produces Another Inspiring Effort

From Ice to Art: Penguins, Highmark Celebrate Community

Game Preview: 11.02.24 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Letang reaching 1,100th NHL game with Penguins 'just pretty special'

Penguins Get Back in the Win Column Against Anaheim

Game Preview: 10.31.24 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Young Goalie Shares Ice with Idol Fleury

Fleury’s Last Game in Pittsburgh Filled with Love and Gratitude

Game Preview: 10.29.24 vs. Minnesota Wild

Au Revoir, Flower

Penguins Practice Updates: October 28

Penguins Fall in Vancouver; Jarry Begins Conditioning Stint

Game Preview: 10.26.24 at Vancouver Canucks

Blomqvist ‘Terrific’ While Facing 50 Shots Against Edmonton

Game Preview: 10.25.24 at Edmonton Oilers

Crosby should be Canada captain at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, McDavid says

Penguins Working To Help Jarry Capture His Best Game

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces Project Power Play 2.0 to Provide Additional Funding For Community Dek Hockey Rinks in the Pittsburgh Area

Players4Purpose: Six Penguins, Six Causes, Endless Impact

Kyle Dubas: "We Learn More in Hard Weeks Like This"

Penguins a "Heck of a Lot Better" in Calgary

Game Preview: 10.22.24 at Calgary Flames

Getting to Know: Cody Glass

Penguins to Host ‘Pittsburgh Night’ on November 2 Against the Montreal Canadiens

Penguins Hockey Research and Development Department Launches Fellowship and Internship Program

Penguins Played Hard in Winnipeg, but Need to be Smarter

Game Preview: 10.20.24 at Winnipeg Jets

Alex Nedeljkovic Feeling "Really Good"

Penguins Dug Themselves a Hole in Loss to Carolina

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory Rink Opens for Fourth Season

Game Preview: 10.18.24 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

From 1 to 500: Malkin's Milestone Goals

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

A Storybook Goal: Malkin Nets 500th with Assist from Crosby

Game Preview: 10.16.24 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Sully Says: "We Won the Road Trip"

Game Preview: 10.14.24 at Montreal Canadiens

Malkin's Milestone Run

Rust Debuts in Loss to Toronto; Malkin Gets 1,300th Point

Game Preview: 10.12.24 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Getting to Know: Anthony Beauvillier

Dream Debut for Joel Blomqvist

Blomqvist makes 29 saves in debut, Penguins defeat Red Wings

It Takes a Village