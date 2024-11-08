Penguins Have Tough Night in Carolina

Noel-Acciari-at-CAR-16-9
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

While Carolina has gotten the edge in most of their matchups with Pittsburgh dating back to 2019, last year’s battles were close, with two going to overtime.

Tonight’s, however, was not. The Hurricanes defeated the Penguins 5-1 on Thursday at Lenovo Center for their eighth win in a row. Blake Lizotte netted the lone Pittsburgh goal, his second in four games since returning from a concussion suffered in the preseason.

“I thought we had a lot of guys that played really hard and didn't get rewarded for their efforts,” Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said. “I think there were a few guys that didn't live up to the expectation, and it's hard. We need everybody to bring it every night to give ourselves the best chance to win.”

While the Penguins ended up with a 36-19 edge in shots on the night, Carolina took more of a quality over quantity approach, particularly in the first period. The Hurricanes scored on their first shot of the game, a re-direct that got past Alex Nedeljkovic in the opening minute.

“it's very tough. You give up the first shot of the game, and it's never a good feeling,” Nedeljkovic said. “Especially since I thought we played really well that first period, only gave them four shots. Two of them end up in the net. It sucks. It's a crappy feeling. That was the difference in the game, was their guy (Pyotr Kochetkov) was that much better than I was.”

While the Penguins didn’t convert a double minor for high sticking on Ryan Graves in the last five minutes, they regrouped and put together a tremendous effort on their next power play, awarded just 1:13 into the second period.

But they couldn’t find a goal on the man-advantage, while the Hurricanes found two more at even strength before the teams went into the second intermission.

“I think overall, we generated more than enough chances to put one or two in. And unfortunately, today, we couldn’t,” said defenseman Erik Karlsson, who finished the night a minus-3.

Lizotte was able to ruin Kochetkov’s shutout bid early in the final frame, but it was too little, too late at that point.

“Maybe if we leave the second period down two or three-nothing instead of four, maybe we got a little bit more life after that goal, right? 3-1’s a heck of a lot different than I think it was think five at that point,” Nedeljkovic said. “So, just tough night to have when we had that kind of effort.”

The Penguins have to turn the page quickly, as they finish their three-game divisional road trip on Friday in Washington.

“Overall, I don’t think it was as bad as the score indicated today. We just got to find a way to get even more confidence, and try and play with a little bit more confidence throughout the entire game,” Karlsson said. “You can tell that's what they're playing with right now. Their record is what it is. They're feeling good about themselves no matter what happens in the game. That's kind of the spot we have to get to.”

News Feed

Game Preview: 11.07.24 at Carolina Hurricanes

Crosby ‘just really grateful’ for longevity, approaching 600 NHL goals with Penguins

Two Good Periods Aren't Enough Versus Islanders

Game Preview: 11.05.24 at New York Islanders

Getting to Know: Blake Lizotte

Penguins Announce Front Office Executive Staff Hirings and Promotions

Sidney Crosby Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Penguins to Host ‘Grateful Dead Night’ on November 16 Against the San Jose Sharks

Reunited at the Rink

Crosby Produces Another Inspiring Effort

From Ice to Art: Penguins, Highmark Celebrate Community

Game Preview: 11.02.24 vs. Montreal Canadiens

Letang reaching 1,100th NHL game with Penguins 'just pretty special'

Penguins Get Back in the Win Column Against Anaheim

Game Preview: 10.31.24 vs. Anaheim Ducks

Young Goalie Shares Ice with Idol Fleury

Fleury’s Last Game in Pittsburgh Filled with Love and Gratitude

Game Preview: 10.29.24 vs. Minnesota Wild

Au Revoir, Flower

Penguins Practice Updates: October 28

Penguins Fall in Vancouver; Jarry Begins Conditioning Stint

Game Preview: 10.26.24 at Vancouver Canucks

Blomqvist ‘Terrific’ While Facing 50 Shots Against Edmonton

Game Preview: 10.25.24 at Edmonton Oilers

Crosby should be Canada captain at 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, McDavid says

Penguins Working To Help Jarry Capture His Best Game

Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation Announces Project Power Play 2.0 to Provide Additional Funding For Community Dek Hockey Rinks in the Pittsburgh Area

Players4Purpose: Six Penguins, Six Causes, Endless Impact

Kyle Dubas: "We Learn More in Hard Weeks Like This"

Penguins a "Heck of a Lot Better" in Calgary

Game Preview: 10.22.24 at Calgary Flames

Getting to Know: Cody Glass

Penguins to Host ‘Pittsburgh Night’ on November 2 Against the Montreal Canadiens

Penguins Hockey Research and Development Department Launches Fellowship and Internship Program

Penguins Played Hard in Winnipeg, but Need to be Smarter

Game Preview: 10.20.24 at Winnipeg Jets

Alex Nedeljkovic Feeling "Really Good"

Penguins Dug Themselves a Hole in Loss to Carolina

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory Rink Opens for Fourth Season

Game Preview: 10.18.24 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

From 1 to 500: Malkin's Milestone Goals

Penguins and 84 Lumber Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Game on November 11

A Storybook Goal: Malkin Nets 500th with Assist from Crosby

Game Preview: 10.16.24 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Sully Says: "We Won the Road Trip"

Game Preview: 10.14.24 at Montreal Canadiens

Malkin's Milestone Run

Rust Debuts in Loss to Toronto; Malkin Gets 1,300th Point

Game Preview: 10.12.24 at Toronto Maple Leafs

Getting to Know: Anthony Beauvillier