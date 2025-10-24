Game Preview: 10.25.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

The Penguins return home to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM. Doors open at 5:30 PM.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7 PM for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring this year's class; Eddie Johnston, Ron Francis, Kevin Stevens, and Scotty Bowman. Fans are also invited to stop by the newly unveiled Hall of Fame outside Sections 111-112 to see memorabilia from this year's induction class, a special Mike Lange display, and plaques honoring the Penguins Hall of Famers.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (6-2-0), CBJ (3-3-0)

Pittsburgh has points in 15 of their last 16 games (12-1-3) against the Blue Jackets dating back to Dec. 12, 2019. Pittsburgh is 22-3-4 in its last 29 games against Columbus dating back to Feb. 3, 2017. Here in Pittsburgh, the Penguins have just four regulation losses to the Blue Jackets in franchise history (24-4-1) dating back to the 2000-01 campaign.