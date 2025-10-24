Game Preview: 10.25.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins return home to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 PM. Doors open at 5:30 PM.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 7 PM for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony honoring this year's class; Eddie Johnston, Ron Francis, Kevin Stevens, and Scotty Bowman. Fans are also invited to stop by the newly unveiled Hall of Fame outside Sections 111-112 to see memorabilia from this year's induction class, a special Mike Lange display, and plaques honoring the Penguins Hall of Famers.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (6-2-0), CBJ (3-3-0)

Pittsburgh has points in 15 of their last 16 games (12-1-3) against the Blue Jackets dating back to Dec. 12, 2019. Pittsburgh is 22-3-4 in its last 29 games against Columbus dating back to Feb. 3, 2017. Here in Pittsburgh, the Penguins have just four regulation losses to the Blue Jackets in franchise history (24-4-1) dating back to the 2000-01 campaign.

Recent News

QUICK HITS

Rickard Rakell is riding an active five-game point streak (2G-4A). A point tomorrow would give him his first six-game point streak since Jan 29-Feb. 22, 2025 (6GP, 2G-5A).

The Penguins have scored three or more goals in 21 of their last 27 games against the Blue Jackets, while 16 of those 27 games have been four-plus goal efforts.

Tristan Jarry has an 8-2-2 record in 12 starts against the Blue Jackets in his career, with a 2.64 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. His save percentage against the Blue Jackets is his fourth highest against all teams with a minimum of 10 games played.

Only the Colorado Avalanche (3) and Philadelphia Flyers (4) have allowed fewer goals against in the third period than Pittsburgh (5).

Only the Boston Bruins (159) have blocked more shots this season than Pittsburgh (148).

GOALS GALORE

Pittsburgh’s offense has been firing on all cylinders to start the season. The team’s 28 goals for are tied for fourth in the NHL, and no one in the league has a better power play than the Penguins (33.3%).

Eleven different Penguins have found the back of the net this season, while seven of them have scored multiple goals.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN

Sidney Crosby is sixth in the NHL in goals (6), with three of those tallies coming on the power play. Crosby enters tomorrow's game riding an active four-game goal streak (5G-2A) and five-game point streak (5G-4A). His goal scoring streak is the longest active such streak in the NHL. A goal tomorrow would give Crosby his first five-game goal scoring streak since tallying in six-straight contests from Feb. 23-Mar. 7, 2019 (6G-8A).

STREAKIN’ VERSUS COLUMBUS

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game with an active 17-game home point streak against the Blue Jackets (16-0-1) dating back to Dec. 21, 2015. It’s the longest active home point streak against one opponent in the NHL.

During this streak, Pittsburgh has outscored Columbus by a 70-36 margin and have scored three or more goals in 15 of the 17 games. Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby have shared the scoring during this streak.

A win tomorrow would tie a franchise record for the longest home point streak versus one opponent (vs. Atlanta/Winnipeg franchise, 18 game streak from Mar. 24, 2007-Jan. 4, 2019.

COUNTDOWN TO 1,700

Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game just two points from becoming the ninth player in NHL history to 1,700 points, and he’s looking to accomplish the feat in the fourth-fewest games required.

WE’RE GOING STREAKIN’

The Penguins enter tomorrow's game having won four-consecutive games for the first time this season. A win tomorrow would give Pittsburgh its first five-game winning streak since going 5-0-0 from Nov. 4-14, 2023. Below is a look at the Penguins team ranks since their win streak began on Oct. 16.

Fifteen different skaters have recorded a point, and 12 players have notched multiple points during Pittsburgh’s three-game win streak. Sidney Crosby’s five goals during the Penguins win streak is tied for second in the NHL in that span.

PILING UP THE POINTS

Sidney Crosby is now just one point from becoming the seventh player in league history to 1,900 total points (regular season + playoffs).

Crosby enters tomorrow's game one multi-point effort away from surpassing Mario Lemieux for the team record, and sole possession of sixth place on the NHL’s all-time multi-point list.

BLUELINE BLITZ

Defenseman Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game two points shy of tying Hall-of-Famer Rob Blake for the 22nd-most points in NHL history among defensemen.

Blake would be the 34th defenseman currently enshrined in the Hockey Hall-of-Fame that Letang has recorded more points than once he notches point no. 778.



