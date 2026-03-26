Game Preview: 03.26.26 vs. Ottawa Senators

The Penguins are taking a quick trip to take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (35-20-16), OTT (38-24-9)

Pittsburgh enters tonight's game with points in 16 of its last 23 games versus Ottawa (10-7-6) dating back to March 23, 2017. Going back further, the Penguins have points in 28 of their last 37 games against the Senators (20-9-8) dating back to January 27, 2013. Four of the last five games between Pittsburgh and Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre have gone to overtime.