Embracing the Pressure: Horcoff’s Stellar Season

For Will Horcoff, pressure is a privilege. Throughout the 2025-26 season, he has shown that he is capable of handling it.

“I honestly embrace it, and then go work my absolute hardest,” Horcoff said. “That’s kind of my thought process behind that, just give it your all.”

In the past twelve months, Horcoff was selected 24th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the NHL Draft; joined the University of Michigan for his sophomore season and excelled there; and represented Team USA at the 2026 World Junior Championship.

An economics major, Horcoff took his game to the next level and was one of the top goal scorers in the entire NCAA. He finished the regular season tied for fourth in goals with 23, and registered 36 points in 36 games.

Now, the Wolverines are searching for a National Championship.

“I love this team, and I love what we’re doing here,” Horcoff said. “I think we have the chance to win it all. I’m just going to give it my all. I’m just going to give it everything, and no matter what happens, I just want to know that I gave it my all.”

Michigan got their first win of the Big Ten Tournament on March 11 against Notre Dame with help from Horcoff’s power-play goal in the third period. Three days later, they beat No. 10 Penn State 5-2. Next up is No. 19 Ohio State on Saturday (March 21).

The Wolverines ultimately finished first in the Big Ten, going 26-7-1. Results aside, what makes Michigan so special is how they approach development, which was a big reason Horcoff chose to go there. He's got a unique skillset with his size - 6-5 and 203 pounds - and goal-scoring ability, and wants to reach his ceiling.

“I’m super glad that (Head Coach Brandon Naurato) and his development process have been put in place for me this past year,” Horcoff said. “He’s just been super dialed. I wouldn’t be in the spot that I am today without him.”

And then there is the team’s Strength Coach, Joe Maher.

“He’s got an incredible program for us off the ice, especially these past couple of years,” Horcoff said. “It’s just really individually based, and I feel like that’s something that I’ve needed to work on this past year.”

What had made such a difference this season is that Horcoff had a full year to develop and settle into the team at Michigan. Last season, Horcoff went from the U.S. National Team Development Program to the Wolverines halfway through the season, which was a tough adjustment for a freshman.

He did don the Team USA jersey once again after getting named to their World Junior roster. What resonated with Horcoff was how close the team grew after many of them battled against each other during NCAA play. NHL prospects like Logan Hensler, Ryker Lee, LJ Mooney, and Brodie Ziemer are all in the Big Ten alongside Horcoff.

“We all played against each other,” Horcoff said. “I just thought, even though we were on different teams, we came together right away. That was super special to see. It was really cool, and something that I’ll never forget.”

What also made this tournament even more special was that it was being held on home soil in Saint Paul, with games hosted at the Grand Casino Arena, home of the Minnesota Wild.

After earning a bronze medal at the 2025 WJC-18 and a silver medal at the WHC-17 tournament, Horcoff knew winning gold was never going to be easy. For Horcoff, there was extra motivation with one goal in mind.

“I’m a really competitive guy. I just want to win,” Horcoff said. “Whenever I’m representing my country, especially in that honor, you don’t want to win for yourself. You want to win for the whole country.”

As the games went on, Horcoff’s role with the team grew, and he eventually played team’s top six. The U.S. ultimately came up short in the Quarterfinals when Arttu Valila scored the overtime goal for Team Finland.

While the team failed to meet expectations, it was still an incredible opportunity for young players like Horcoff.

“The atmosphere and how big the games were,” Horcoff said on what he will remember most. “That tournament was a great learning experience. You know, like playing in a sold-out NHL rink, I learned a ton on how to handle pressure in those big moments. I’m super happy I got to go through that at a young age.”

Now, Horcoff can take what he learned from his time at the 2026 World Junior Championship and apply it to even more high-pressure games. For the Michigan Wolverines, the games do not get any bigger than now.

Following the Big Ten Tournament, Horcoff and the Wolverines will play in the NCAA Regional Tournament from March 27-29. If they win, they will get to play in the NCAA Frozen Four (Apr. 9-11).

For Horcoff, he will continue to build upon what has already been an incredible season. While Penguins fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see him in the black and gold, it means a lot to Horcoff knowing that he has a whole city of fans following his journey.

“I’m super thankful, and I have the utmost respect for the Penguins and Penguins fans,” Horcoff said. “It means a lot to see them following my story and saying nice things about me when I’m doing well. It’s super nice to have the best fans behind my back.”