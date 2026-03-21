Penguins Sign Goaltender Gabriel D’Aigle to a Three-Year, Entry Level Contract

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed goaltender Gabriel D’Aigle to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract will begin in the 2026-27 season and run through the 2028-29 campaign.

The 6-foot-4, 211-pound netminder has appeared in 39 games for the Victoriaville Tigres of the QMJHL in 2025-26, posting a 14-21-3 record and a .908 save percentage. D’Aigle has faced a league-high 37.1 shots per game and as a result, no goaltender in the QMJHL has made more saves than his 1,318, while his .908 save percentage is ninth in the league. He was also named QMJHL Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 17 after going undefeated with a 1.50 GAA and .950 save percentage across two games. Since Nov. 1, D’Aigle has recorded a .920 save percentage, helping Victoriaville qualify for the QMJHL Playoffs which begin next week.

D’Aigle, 19, has played parts of four seasons in the QMJHL, all with Victoriaville, from 2022-26 where he’s gone 56-66-7 with four shutouts across 140 career regular-season games. D’Aigle’s 56 wins rank eighth all-time in Tigres history. 

The Sorel-Tracy, Quebec native has represented Team Canada in the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, earning a gold medal. He also suited up for Team Canada in the 2023 World Under-18 Championship, bringing home a bronze medal.

D’Aigle was drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round (84th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

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