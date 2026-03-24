Game Preview: 03.24.26 vs. Colorado Avalanche

The Penguins conclude their three-game homestand against the Colorado Avalanche at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET. Tonight's game is proudly presented by U. S. Steel.

In partnership with U. S. Steel, the Penguins Foundation will host this season's Reading Champions MVPs at the game. This program encourages 3rd grade students to grow their love for reading and their passion for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It's also Dollar Dog Night! Smith's hot dogs will be just $1 at participating concession stands. Limit 4 hot dogs per person, per transaction. Offer available while supplies last and cannot be combined with other discounts.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (35-19-16), COL (46-13-10)

The Penguins have points in 14 of their last 22 games against the Avalanche (12-8-2) dating back to Apr. 6, 2014. The Penguins are 4-2-0 in their last six home games versus the Colorado Avalanche. Pittsburgh has points in 10 of its last 13 home games (7-3-3). The Penguins are 16-7-6 versus the Western Conference opponents.