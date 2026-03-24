Game Preview: 03.24.26 vs. Colorado Avalanche

16x9_3-24 Game day

The Penguins conclude their three-game homestand against the Colorado Avalanche at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM ET. Tonight's game is proudly presented by U. S. Steel.

In partnership with U. S. Steel, the Penguins Foundation will host this season's Reading Champions MVPs at the game. This program encourages 3rd grade students to grow their love for reading and their passion for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

It's also Dollar Dog Night! Smith's hot dogs will be just $1 at participating concession stands. Limit 4 hot dogs per person, per transaction. Offer available while supplies last and cannot be combined with other discounts.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (35-19-16), COL (46-13-10)

The Penguins have points in 14 of their last 22 games against the Avalanche (12-8-2) dating back to Apr. 6, 2014. The Penguins are 4-2-0 in their last six home games versus the Colorado Avalanche. Pittsburgh has points in 10 of its last 13 home games (7-3-3). The Penguins are 16-7-6 versus the Western Conference opponents.

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Sam Girard returns to possibly face his former team for the first time since being traded on February 24, where he had 232 points (37G-198A) in 583 games with Colorado. He was also part of their 2022 Stanley Cup winning team. 

Egor Chinakhov tallied a goal against the Hurricanes on Sunday which tied his career best total (16), set in the 2023-24 season. 

Bryan Rust has 12 points (6G-6A) in his last 10 games played against the Avalanche. He has an active eight-game point streak (5G-5A) versus them. 

Evgeni Malkin has 27 points (10G-17A) in 25 games against Colorado and he had a three-point game (2G-1A) in the team’s first meeting back on March 16.

Bryan Rust enters tomorrow's game riding a seven-game point streak (5G-6A) and has points in 12 of his last 13 games played (7G-10A) dating back to Feb. 28.

A-MUSE-ING

Head Coach Dan Muse has the Penguins playing some of the most consistent hockey in the league in his first season in the NHL. Under Muse’s guidance, the Penguins have already surpassed last season's win total through 70 games, and the team has seen massive year-over-year improvement in multiple categories.

MALKIN 1,400

Forward Evgeni Malkin enters tomorrow's game two points shy of 1,400 in his career. Malkin is looking to join Sidney Crosby (1,750) and Mario Lemieux (1,743) as the only players in franchise history to notch 1,400 points with the team, and he would also become just the 23rd player in NHL history to accomplish this feat.

Malkin would also become just the second Russian-born player in NHL history to accumulate 1,400 points along with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin.

Malkin enters tomorrow's game with points in three of his four games played (2G-3A) since returning from suspension.

SWEDE ASSISTS

Erik Karlsson tallied two goals and an assist on Wednesday against Carolina and now has nine assists in the last eight games overall. With his next assist, he will surpass Daniel Alfredsson for fifth most all-time by a Swedish-born player.

SPOON-FED SUCCESS

Parker Wotherspoon tallied two assists on Saturday and now has points in four of the last five games (6A). Since March 14, he ranks second in assists and tied for third in points.

MANTHA’S CAREER YEAR

Forward Anthony Mantha enters tomorrow's game with points in six of his last eight games (5G-3A) and has set career highs across the board in goals (26), assists (27) and points (53). During the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present), only four players on Pittsburgh have scored more goals than Mantha in their first season with the team.

SILKY SWEDE

Erik Karlsson tallied two goals on Saturday against the Jets and now has 19 points (7G-12A) in the last 13 games. He lead all defensemen in the NHL in points in that span.

DIRTY THIRTY

Sidney Crosby comes into tomorrow's game two goals shy of reaching the 30-goal mark for the 14th time in his career and the fifth-consecutive season. Only six players in NHL history have more 30-goal seasons than him currently and only Alex Ovechkin has more among active players (19).

MULTI-POINT MAYHEM

Sidney Crosby recorded a multi-point game in his return from injury (1G-1A) on Wednesday and is now one such instance shy of surpassing both Mark Messier and Marcel Dionne for third most multi-point games in NHL history.

SUPER ROOKIE

Ben Kindel enters tomorrow's game with 12 points (9G-3A) over his last 20 games. Kindel is up to 17 goals on the season, which ranks fourth among NHL rookies. Four of his 17 goals have been game-winning tallies, and he’s one game-winning goal shy of the NHL single-season record for an 18 year old.

LETANG 800

Kris Letang enters tomorrow's game one point shy of 800 career points. He would be the 21st defenseman to reach the mark in NHL history and fourth active blueliner to do so. 

Letang holds every major statistical record among defensemen in Penguins’ history which includes games played (1,225), goals (178), assists (621) and points (799). He would become the ninth defenseman in NHL history to reach the mark with one team.

GIRARD 200

Newly acquired defenseman Sam Girard comes into tomorrow's game one assist shy of 200 career assists after recording his first one as a Penguin on Saturday. He would be the 13th player and the fifth defenseman from the 2016 NHL Draft to reach the mark.

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