Game Preview: 03.22.26 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

16x9_Game day 3.22
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue their three-game home stand against the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 PM. Doors will open at 1:30 PM.

We are excited to celebrate Her Hockey Day presented by 84 Lumber! Her Hockey Day recognizes the incredible passion of our female fans during Gender Equality Month. From girls stepping onto the ice for the first time to those who are trailblazers for our great game, we are proud to celebrate the entire female hockey community.

In addition to information tables throughout the concourse, the game will feature a Her Hockey Auction including locker room nameplates, autographed memorabilia, female-featured art, and more. Fans can text HERHOCKEY to 76278 or visit herhockey.givesmart.com today at 12 PM through March 30 at 12 PM to join the auction. Proceeds will support the Pittsburgh Pennies, a girls' ice hockey program established to increase the number of girls who play hockey and to promote gender equality in the sport.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (35-18-16), CAR (44-19-6)

Pittsburgh has points in seven of its last nine games versus Carolina (3-2-4). The Penguins have points in five of their last six home games against the Hurricanes here at PPG Paints Arena (3-1-2). Pittsburgh has points in 20 of 21 games versus Metropolitan Division opponents (11-1-9) this season.

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

Quick Hits

1) Eleven of the last 17 games between Pittsburgh and Carolina have been one-

goal games.

2) Egor Chinakhov tallied a goal and an assist against the Jets on Saturday and

has a new career high in points (30) this season and is one goal shy of tying his

career best (16), set in the 2023-24 season. He just set his career high in assists

(14) with his tally on Monday against Colorado.

3) In his two games against Carolina with the Penguins this season, Stuart

Skinner has made 40 saves, on March 10, and 38 saves, on March 18, which rank

first and second respectively for his highest single game save totals this season.

4) Erik Karlsson ranks third in points (32) against Carolina among active

defensemen and trails only John Carlson (45) and Victor Hedman (34). He had

five points (2G-3A) in his two most recent games against them on the Penguins

last road trip.

5) Bryan Rust enters Sunday's game riding a six-game point streak (5G-5A) and

has points in 11 of his last 12 games played (7G-9A) dating back to Feb. 28.

A-MUSE-ING

Head Coach Dan Muse has the Penguins playing some of the most consistent

hockey in the league in his first season in the NHL. Under Muse’s guidance, the

Penguins have already surpassed last season’s win total through 69 games, and

the team has seen massive year-over-year improvement in multiple categories.

MALKIN 1,400

Forward Evgeni Malkin enters today’s game two points shy of 1,400 in his career. Malkin is looking to join Sidney Crosby (1,749) and Mario Lemieux (1,743) as the only players in franchise history to notch 1,400 points with the team, and he would also become just the 23rd player in NHL history to accomplish this feat.

Malkin would also become just the second Russian-born player in NHL history to accumulate 1,400 points along with Washington’s Alex Ovechkin.

Malkin enters today’s game with points in each of his three games played (2G-3A) since returning from jail (suspension).

STREAKIN' SWEDE

Rickard Rakell tallied a goal on Saturday against Winnipeg to extend his point streak to eight games (3G-7A). It is his longest point streak of the season and ranks second in the NHL.

This current streak is also now the longest point streak in Rakell’s career.

SWEDE ASSISTS

Erik Karlsson tallied two goals and an assist on Wednesday against Carolina and now has nine assists in the last seven games overall. With his next assist, he will surpass Daniel Alfredsson for fifth most all-time by a Swedish-born player.

SPOON-FED SUCCESS

Parker Wotherspoon tallied two assists on Saturday and is now riding a career long four-game point streak (5A). Since his streak began, only his defensive partner Erik Karlsson and Columbus’ Zach Werenski have more points than him among NHL blueliners and none have more assists.

SILKY SWEDE

Erik Karlsson tallied two goals on Saturday against the Jets and now has 19 points (7G-12A) in the last 12 games. He ranks third in the NHL in points in that span.

In that span, Karlsson is third in the NHL in power-play points (7).

MANTHA'S CAREER YEAR

Forward Anthony Mantha continued his hot streak on Wednesday, tallying an assist and now has points in six of his last seven games (5G-3A). In doing so, he now has career highs across the board in goals (26), assists (27) and points (53). Mantha ranks tied for sixth in the NHL in goals (5) since Mar. 8.

During the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present), only four players on Pittsburgh have scored more goals than Mantha in their first season with the team.

MULTI-POINT MAYHEM

Sidney Crosby recorded a multi-point game in his return from injury (1G-1A) on Wednesday and is now one such instance shy of surpassing both Mark Messier and Marcel Dionne for third most multi-point games in NHL history.

DIRTY THIRTY

Sidney Crosby comes into tonight’s game two goals shy of reaching the 30-goal mark for the 14th time in his career and the fifth-consecutive season. Only six players in NHL history have more 30-goal seasons than him currently and only Alex Ovechkin has more among active players (19).

SUPER ROOKIE

Ben Kindel enters tonight’s game with 12 points (9G-3A) over his last 19 games. Kindel is up to 17 goals on the season, which ranks fourth among NHL rookies. Four of his 17 goals have been game-winning tallies, and he’s one game-winning goal shy of the NHL single-season record for an 18 year old.

STORM CHASER

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby has 70 points (25G-44A) in 64 career games against Carolina. Crosby’s 70 points versus the Hurricanes are the second most among active players, and his 1.09 points-per-game average against them is the sixth best (min. 20 GP).

Crosby has points in 10 of his last 15 games against Carolina (10G-6A) and has 21 points (11G-10A) in his last 22 games versus them. Only Alex Ovechkin (9), Steven Stamkos (7), John Tavares (6) and Adam Henrique (6) have more game-winning goals against the Hurricanes than Crosby (5) among active players.

LETANG 800

Kris Letang enters tonight’s game one point shy of 800 career points. He would be the 21st defenseman to reach the mark in NHL history and fourth active blueliner to do so.

Letang holds every major statistical record among defensemen in Penguins’ history which includes games played (1,224), goals (178), assists (621) and points (799). He would become the ninth defenseman in NHL history to reach the mark with one team.

GIRARD 200

Newly acquired defenseman Sam Girard comes into tonight’s game one assist shy of 200 career assists after recording his first one as a Penguin on Saturday. He would be the 13th player and the fifth defenseman from the 2016 NHL Draft to reach the mark.

5565_Trigger_Home-03_v2

News Feed

Musings: Penguins Prevail in Shootout Against Winnipeg

Penguins Sign Goaltender Gabriel D’Aigle to a Three-Year, Entry Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.21.26 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Embracing the Pressure: Horcoff’s Stellar Season

Musings: Penguins Earn Point in Third Period Frenzy

Crosby Is Back

Game Preview: 03.18.26 at Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Foundation and UPMC Western Behavioral Health to Host 3rd Annual Mental Health and Student-Athletes Symposium on April 15

Musings: Penguins Get Huge Win Against NHL's Top Team

Malkin Goes Beast Mode in Return to Lineup

Game Preview: 03.16.26 at Colorado Avalanche

Musings: Penguins Pull Off Third Comeback of the Week

Game Preview: 03.14.26 at Utah Mammoth

Musings: Turnovers Key Culprit in 6-2 Loss

Game Preview: 03.12.26 at Vegas Golden Knights

Love is in the Air: Crosby Surprises Dream Proposal

Musings: Penguins Rally Back to Earn A Point Against Hurricanes

Game Preview: 03.10.26 at Carolina Hurricanes

A Very Big Penguins Debut

Musings: Penguins Stick With It For Gutsy Comeback Win

Game Preview: 03.08.26 vs. Boston Bruins

Musings: Penguins Earn One Point in Tight Shootout Loss

Game Preview: 03.07.26 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Malkin of Penguins suspended 5 games for slashing

Dubas, Penguins Stay the Course

Penguins Sign Goaltender Taylor Gauthier to a One-Year Contract

Crosby Skates With Group in Non-Contact Fashion

Penguins Acquire Forward Elmer Soderblom from the Detroit Red Wings in Exchange for a 2026 Third-Round Draft Pick

Musings: Emotions Run High in Penguins’ Loss to Buffalo

Game Preview: 03.05.26 vs. Buffalo Sabres

Dubas Discusses State of the Team Ahead of Trade Deadline

Musings: Penguins Start Slow in Boston

Penguins To Hold ‘Penguins Pledge Night’ Presented by U. S. Steel on Thursday, March 5

Game Preview: 03.03.26 at Boston Bruins

Penguins Goaltender Arturs Silovs Named NHL’s Second Star of the Week

Musings: March of the Penguins Begins with a Win

Game Preview: 03.01.26 vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Musings: Penguins Got Away From What Works in Shootout Loss to Rangers

Game Preview: 02.28.26 at New York Rangers

Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

Musings: Penguins Win First Game out of Olympic Break

Game Preview: 02.26.26 vs. New Jersey Devils

Girard Getting New Opportunity in Pittsburgh

Crosby, Teammates Take the Ice with Little Penguins

Crosby Expected to Miss a Minimum of Four Weeks

Penguins to Play 10 Home Games Through End of March

Bill Zonnon and the Power of Representation

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Samuel Girard and a 2028 Second-Round Draft Pick from the Colorado Avalanche in Exchange for Brett Kulak

Avery Hayes Called Back Up to Pittsburgh

Karlsson, Rakell Reflect on Olympic Journey with Sweden