Game Preview: 03.22.26 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue their three-game home stand against the Carolina Hurricanes at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 3 PM. Doors will open at 1:30 PM.

We are excited to celebrate Her Hockey Day presented by 84 Lumber! Her Hockey Day recognizes the incredible passion of our female fans during Gender Equality Month. From girls stepping onto the ice for the first time to those who are trailblazers for our great game, we are proud to celebrate the entire female hockey community.

In addition to information tables throughout the concourse, the game will feature a Her Hockey Auction including locker room nameplates, autographed memorabilia, female-featured art, and more. Fans can text HERHOCKEY to 76278 or visit herhockey.givesmart.com today at 12 PM through March 30 at 12 PM to join the auction. Proceeds will support the Pittsburgh Pennies, a girls' ice hockey program established to increase the number of girls who play hockey and to promote gender equality in the sport.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.