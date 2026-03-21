Game Preview: 03.21.26 vs. Winnipeg Jets

The Pittsburgh Penguins return home to kick off a three-game home stand against the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 1 PM. Doors will open at 11:30 AM.

The first 7,500 guests in attendance will receive a Kris Letang Big Three Legacy Bobblehead courtesy of F.N.B. – early arrival is strongly encouraged.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.