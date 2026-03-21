Game Preview: 03.21.26 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Game Notes
Quick Hits
Kris Letang (6G-24A) is tied with Alex Pietrangelo (6G-24A) for the second-most points against the Jets among active defensemen behind Roman Josi (8G-30A).
Egor Chinakhov (14G-14A-28PTS) sits two goals and one point shy of tying his respective career highs (16G and 29 PTS) set in the 2023-24 season. His assist on Monday in Colorado helped him establish a new career best.
With his three points (2G-1A) on Wednesday, Erik Karlsson now has 52 points (9G-43A) and became the fifth player on Pittsburgh to record 50 or more points (Sidney Crosby - 61; Bryan Rust - 54; Anthony Mantha - 53; Evgeni Malkin - 51), tying the League lead with Vegas and Montreal.
With his goal on Monday night, Noel Acciari has now scored three goals in his last five games and has four points (3G-1A) total.
Bryan Rust enters Friday’s game riding a five-game point streak (5G-3A) and has points in 10 of his last 11 games played (7G-7A) dating back to Feb. 28.