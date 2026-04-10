Ovechkin 'still battling' with Crosby after 2 decades

Crosby versus Ovechkin has always meant something more, though, and their appreciation for each other and for the rivalry has grown as they've reached the latter stages of their careers.

Knowing this might be the end of it will add another element to these two games.

"Just try to enjoy it, but obviously we're trying to make sure we're playing the right way and try to focus on that," Crosby said. "But if it is the last couple games, I want to definitely embrace that."

The feelings weren't always as warm between Crosby, the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NHL Draft, and Ovechkin, No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft. They have been pitted against each other since their first NHL meeting at Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh on Nov. 22, 2005.

Each was viewed as a generational player and they faced immense pressure not only to turn around their rebuilding teams but also reignite interest in the NHL after the 2004-05 season was cancelled because of a lockout. Then-Capitals coach Glen Hanlon recalled last year how amped up Ovechkin was before that first game against Crosby, "doing all these jumps," in the hallway outside the visiting locker room.

"There was just this intensity," Hanlon said. "And he goes, 'I've got to play good.' It just meant so much to him in that first game in there to be better. To be better was important to him."

Crosby had a goal and an assist, and the Penguins jumped out to a 5-2 lead in the second period. Ovechkin assisted on Matt Pettinger's goal to spark a third period comeback that fell short with Pittsburgh holding on for a 5-4 victory. That was just the beginning.

"It's still the same since the first game when we played against each other," Ovechkin said. "The fans are in and you guys (the media) are in, and we take that energy and put it on the ice."

In their 74 regular-season meetings, Crosby leads with 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists) and the Penguins are 43-27-4 ahead of Ovechkin's 70 points (38 goals, 32 assists) and the Capitals' 31-33-10 record. Ovechkin has the edge with 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) compared to Crosby's 30 (13 goals, 17 assists) in the 25 playoff games between them, but Pittsburgh won the first three of their four postseason series, going on to win the Stanley Cup each time (2009, 2016, 2017).

When the Capitals finally broke through and defeated the Penguins in six games in the 2018 Eastern Conference Second Round, they went on to win the Cup for the first time. Ovechkin won the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the playoffs that season after Crosby won the Conn Smythe in 2016 and 2017.