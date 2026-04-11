Game Preview: 04.11.26 vs. Washington Capitals

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By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Penguins get set to play their last home game of the regular season against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:00 PM. Doors open at 1:30 PM.

Today is our Fan Appreciation Game, presented by PPG. Check out today’s lineup of activities as we celebrate the best fans in hockey!

-All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win one of over 20 authenticated player jerseys during the annual "Shirts Off Our Backs" postgame ceremony.

-Scratch cards will be given out to all fans at the game with the chance to win prizes including autographed pucks, PensGear gift certificates, and a mini helmet signed by Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang! There will also be the opportunity to win other prizes throughout the game.

-An African Penguin from the National Aviary will be greeting fans behind Section 115 from 2:30 PM until puck drop, and again during the 1st intermission as part of our sustainability initiative, Penguins Pledge.

-PensGear will be offering all fans a 20% discount in-store and online (excludes jerseys, YETI, and clearance items).

-Be sure to stick around after the game for a special t-shirt toss by the players before the annual "Shirts Off Our Backs" ceremony.

This game will be available to watch on ABC. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (41-22-16), WAS (40-30-9)

Since the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign, no team has defeated Washington more than Pittsburgh (25 wins). Pittsburgh has points in eight of its last 12 games versus Washington (7-4-1) dating back to Nov. 9, 2022. A win tomorrow would give the Penguins their first three-game home winning streak against Washington since Jan. 17-Feb. 14, 2021 (3-0-0).

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Game Notes

Quick Hits

Evgeni Malkin has 82 points (27G-55A) in 67 career games against the Capitals. It’s the third-most points he’s scored against any one team.

Defenseman Sam Girard has four points (4A) and is plus-8 in his last six games. No one has a better plus/minus than Girard (+8) since Mar. 30. 

Since March 22, no player in the league has more goals than Rickard Rakell (10). 

Elmer Soderblom has six points (3G-3A) over his last seven games. He has eight points (4G-4A) in 17 games with Pittsburgh after recording three points (2G-1A) over 39 games with Detroit this year.

Egor Chinakhov has 21 points (8G-14A) over his last 18 games and has picked up 36 points (18G-18A) in 41 games since joining the Penguins. Since his Penguins debut on Jan. 1, only Rickard Rakell (20) has more goals than him on the team.

FLIP THE SCRIPT

With their win in New Jersey on Thursday, the Penguins are officially back in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2021-22. In the Sidney Crosby-Evgeni Malkin Era (2006-Present), no NHL team has more playoff victories than the Penguins’ 103 and no team has been to the Stanley Cup playoffs more than Pittsburgh.

CROSBY VS. OVECHKIN

The 2025-26 season marks the 21st season that generational talents Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin face off. The two have taken part in 74 head-to-head matchups, where Crosby and the Penguins have gone 43-27-4 against Ovechkin and the Capitals.

Not only is the Crosby/Ovechkin rivalry one of the NHL’s best, but it’s also the league’s longest-standing rivalry. Crosby and Ovechkin are the only two players in the NHL to play for the same team since the beginning of the 2005-06 season, and are two of just four players that are still active that also played in 2005-06 (also Corey Perry and Brent Burns).

The 2024-25 season marks the 21st consecutive season that Crosby and Ovechkin have played one another. Only one forward-duo in NHL history has played against each other in more consecutive campaigns: Ron Francis and Mark Messier (23 seasons).

The two have combined to win four Stanley Cups, five Hart trophies (regular-season MVP) three Art Ross trophies (most points), 11 Rocket Richard trophies (most goals), three Conn Smythe awards (playoff MVP) and six Ted Lindsay awards (most outstanding player) among other awards.

A-MUSE-ING

Head Coach Dan Muse has the Penguins playing some of the most consistent hockey in the league in his first season in the NHL. Under Muse’s guidance, the Penguins have already surpassed last season's win total, and the team has seen massive year-over-year improvement in multiple categories.

GOALS GALORE

The Penguins have been one of the NHL’s highest scoring teams this season as their 282 goals this year rank third in the NHL.

FRANCHISE ICON

After tallying six assists in his last three games, Sidney Crosby enters tomorrow's game only four assists away from becoming the all-time leader in assists with one team. He trails only Ray Bourque (1,111).

MULTI-POINT STREAKIN’

Captain Sidney Crosby and teammate Evgeni Malkin both enter tomorrow's game riding multi-point streaks. Only one other player in the league has a longer multi-point streak than the Penguins duo.

NO SLOWING DOWN

After his three point performance on Saturday, Evgeni Malkin became just the 7th player in NHL history to average over a point per game at the age of 39 years old or older. Only two players have a higher points per game average than his 1.11 this season.

SHAKING OFF THE RUST

Bryan Rust has goals in back-to-back games and is now one goal away from his second 30-goal season of his career. Since the Sidney Crosby Era began (2005-present), Rust would be the only active member of the team not named Crosby or Evgeni Malkin, as well as the only winger, to achieve the feat in multiple seasons.

MANTHA’S CAREER YEAR

Forward Anthony Mantha enters tomorrow's game with points in 11 of his last 16 games (10G-6A) and has set career highs across the board in goals (31), assists (30) and points (61). During the Sidney Crosby Era (2005-Present), only two players on Pittsburgh have scored more goals than Mantha in their first season with the team.

SILKY SWEDE

Erik Karlsson has 31 points (11G-20A) in the last 22 games. He leads all defensemen in the NHL in points in that span.

DIRTY THIRTY

Sidney Crosby comes into tomorrow's game one goal shy of reaching the 30-goal mark for the 14th time in his career and the fifth-consecutive season. Only six players in NHL history have more 30-goal seasons than him currently and only Alex Ovechkin has more among active players (20).

SUPER ROOKIE

Ben Kindel enters tomorrow's game with 34 points (17G-17A) and 17 goals on the season, which ranks tied for sixth among NHL rookies. Four of his 17 goals have been game-winning tallies, and he’s one game-winning goal shy of the NHL single-season record for an 18 year old.

DOMINANT D-MEN

Defensemen Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson have been productive in their careers against the Capitals as they rank first and second, respectively, in points against Washington among active defensemen.

PENS SIGN LIVANAVAGE

On Friday, the Penguins signed college free agent defenseman Jake Livanavage to a two-year, entry-level contract. The contract will begin in the 2025-26 campaign and runs through the 2026-27 season. Livanavage will report to Pittsburgh.

The 21-year-old Livanavage spent the 2025-26 season playing collegiate hockey with the University of North Dakota, recording five goals, 20 assists, 25 points and was plus-15 in 39 regular-season games. His five goals and 25 points ranked second on the team among blueliners, and the alternate captain for North Dakota finished eighth overall on the club in scoring helping his team reach the Frozen Four semi-finals before falling to Wisconsin last night by a score of 2-1.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound blueliner has spent the last three seasons at the University of North Dakota (2023-26), appearing in 117 games and notching 14 goals, 68 assists and 82 points. His 0.70 points-per-game average is tied for 17th in program history among defensemen. He has played each of the last two seasons with fellow Penguins prospect Mac Swanson (7th Round, 2024).

Meet the Penguins

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As part of the Penguins Pledge, and in partnership with the National Aviary, Aviary experts and some of their live penguin ambassadors will visit PPG Paints Arena for tonight's game. A permanent display on the FedEx Level of PPG Paints Arena will be home to the visiting penguins and also feature footage of the National Aviary’s Penguin Point habitat for the games when the birds aren't at the arena. The National Aviary is a global leader in the conservation efforts to save endangered African Penguins from extinction. More info can be found here.

Home Game Triggers

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