Game Preview: 04.11.26 vs. Washington Capitals

The Penguins get set to play their last home game of the regular season against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:00 PM. Doors open at 1:30 PM.

Today is our Fan Appreciation Game, presented by PPG. Check out today’s lineup of activities as we celebrate the best fans in hockey!

-All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win one of over 20 authenticated player jerseys during the annual "Shirts Off Our Backs" postgame ceremony.

-Scratch cards will be given out to all fans at the game with the chance to win prizes including autographed pucks, PensGear gift certificates, and a mini helmet signed by Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang! There will also be the opportunity to win other prizes throughout the game.

-An African Penguin from the National Aviary will be greeting fans behind Section 115 from 2:30 PM until puck drop, and again during the 1st intermission as part of our sustainability initiative, Penguins Pledge.

-PensGear will be offering all fans a 20% discount in-store and online (excludes jerseys, YETI, and clearance items).

-Be sure to stick around after the game for a special t-shirt toss by the players before the annual "Shirts Off Our Backs" ceremony.

This game will be available to watch on ABC. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 The X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (41-22-16), WAS (40-30-9)

Since the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign, no team has defeated Washington more than Pittsburgh (25 wins). Pittsburgh has points in eight of its last 12 games versus Washington (7-4-1) dating back to Nov. 9, 2022. A win tomorrow would give the Penguins their first three-game home winning streak against Washington since Jan. 17-Feb. 14, 2021 (3-0-0).