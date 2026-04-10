Crosby 'to enjoy' another matchup against Ovechkin

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby's story is an epic.
In 21 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the 38-year-old center has met, and exceeded, the lofty expectations placed upon him more than two decades ago. In many ways, Crosby is unparalleled.
Except, somehow, he isn't. There is one guy that can make an argument for being Crosby's equal.
Every great tale needs a legendary foil. Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals has dutifully filled that role for Crosby since they entered the NHL in 2005-06.
Now, arguably the most iconic individual rivalry in the history of the sport will have another chapter in an upcoming weekend home-and-home that will mark their 100th and 101st head-to-head meetings (including the Stanley Cup Playoffs).
Crosby and the Penguins will host Ovechkin and the Capitals at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, TVAS). The teams will then travel to Washington for a rematch at Capital One Arena on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, MNMT, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS).
"I think like any game where you play Washington, you get up for it," Crosby said, "but with that potential, I think you just try to enjoy it, enjoy the competition."