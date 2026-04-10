Penguins Sign Defenseman Jake Livanavage to a Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed NCAA free agent defenseman Jake Livanavage to a two-year, Entry-Level Contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract will begin in the current 2025-26 campaign and runs through the 2026-27 season. Livanavage will report to Pittsburgh.

The 21-year-old Livanavage spent the 2025-26 season playing collegiate hockey with the University of North Dakota, recording five goals, 20 assists, 25 points and was plus-15 in 39 regular-season games. His five goals and 25 points ranked second among team blueliners, and the alternate captain for North Dakota finished eighth overall on the club in scoring helping his team reach the Frozen Four semi-finals before falling to Wisconsin on April 9 by a score of 2-1.

Livanavage also suited up for the U.S. Collegiate Selects with fellow Penguins prospect Zam Plante at the 2026 Spengler Cup, where he helped his team to the championship game.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound blueliner has spent the last three seasons (2023-26) at the University of North Dakota, appearing in 117 games and notching 14 goals, 68 assists and 82 points. His 0.70 points-per-game average is tied for 17th in program history among defensemen. He has played each of the last two seasons with fellow Penguins prospect Mac Swanson (7th Round, 2024).

Prior to his time at North Dakota, Livanavage played three seasons with Chicago Steel of the USHL where he recorded 90 points (10G-80A) in 158 regular-season games. He also appeared in 16 playoff games over the course of three seasons, including seven games in the 2021 postseason en route to Chicago’s Clark Cup Championship.

The native of Phoenix, Arizona also spent one season with the U.S. National Team Development Program’s Under-17 Team in 2020-21.