Penguins Sign Defenseman Jake Livanavage to a Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed NCAA free agent defenseman Jake Livanavage to a two-year, Entry-Level Contract, it was announced today by President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

The contract will begin in the current 2025-26 campaign and runs through the 2026-27 season. Livanavage will report to Pittsburgh.

The 21-year-old Livanavage spent the 2025-26 season playing collegiate hockey with the University of North Dakota, recording five goals, 20 assists, 25 points and was plus-15 in 39 regular-season games. His five goals and 25 points ranked second among team blueliners, and the alternate captain for North Dakota finished eighth overall on the club in scoring helping his team reach the Frozen Four semi-finals before falling to Wisconsin on April 9 by a score of 2-1.

Livanavage also suited up for the U.S. Collegiate Selects with fellow Penguins prospect Zam Plante at the 2026 Spengler Cup, where he helped his team to the championship game. 

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound blueliner has spent the last three seasons (2023-26) at the University of North Dakota, appearing in 117 games and notching 14 goals, 68 assists and 82 points. His 0.70 points-per-game average is tied for 17th in program history among defensemen. He has played each of the last two seasons with fellow Penguins prospect Mac Swanson (7th Round, 2024).

Prior to his time at North Dakota, Livanavage played three seasons with Chicago Steel of the USHL where he recorded 90 points (10G-80A) in 158 regular-season games. He also appeared in 16 playoff games over the course of three seasons, including seven games in the 2021 postseason en route to Chicago’s Clark Cup Championship.

The native of Phoenix, Arizona also spent one season with the U.S. National Team Development Program’s Under-17 Team in 2020-21.

News Feed

Musings: Penguins Locker Room Reacts to Clinching Playoffs

Penguins Flip the Script

Penguins Clinch Playoff Berth for the First Time Since the 2021-22 Season

Game Preview: 04.09.26 at New Jersey Devils

Mantha Turns Setback into Signature Season

Earned, Not Given

Penguins Navigate Through Some Uncertainty in the Crease

Penguins Announce Winners of Team Awards for 2025.26 Season

Penguins Forward Rickard Rakell Named NHL’s First Star of the Week

Rakell on a Roll

"You Can't Take This For Granted"

Musings: Penguins Sweep Weekend Back-to-Back Against Panthers

Game Preview: 04.05.26 vs. Florida Panthers

Malkin's Magnificent Milestone Night

Musings: Penguins Power Past Florida in 9-4 Win

Game Preview: 04.04.26 vs. Florida Panthers

Fresh Start, Fast Impact for Egor Chinakhov

Defenseman Caleb Jones Undergoes Successful Shoulder Surgery

Musings: Penguins Fall to Tampa in "Good Eye-Opener"

Penguins Players to Give 'Shirts Off Our Backs' At Fan Appreciation Game Presented by PPG on April 11

Game Preview: 04.02.26 at Tampa Bay Lightning

King Midas

Penguins Defenseman Erik Karlsson Named NHL’s Second Star of March

Musings: Depth Scoring Lifts Penguins Past Red Wings

Game Preview: 03.31.26 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Musings: "Everyone Showed Up" for Big Divisional Win

Game Preview: 03.30.26 at New York Islanders

Pacers' McConnell shows Pittsburgh roots, dons Crosby Penguins jersey

Crosby, Malkin Return to Practice Ahead of Divisional Matchup

Musings: Penalties Plague Penguins in Loss to Stars

Game Preview: 03.28.26 vs. Dallas Stars

Musings: Silky Swedes Stay Sizzling

Game Preview: 03.26.26 vs. Ottawa Senators

Letang Joins 800-Point Club

Musings: Penguins Give Up Too Much in Loss to Colorado

Game Preview: 03.24.26 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Musings: Penguins Have Uncharacteristic Off Game

Penguins Sign Forward Bill Zonnon to a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.22.26 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Musings: Penguins Prevail in Shootout Against Winnipeg

Penguins Sign Goaltender Gabriel D’Aigle to a Three-Year, Entry Level Contract

Game Preview: 03.21.26 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Embracing the Pressure: Horcoff’s Stellar Season

Musings: Penguins Earn Point in Third Period Frenzy

Crosby Is Back

Game Preview: 03.18.26 at Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Foundation and UPMC Western Behavioral Health to Host 3rd Annual Mental Health and Student-Athletes Symposium on April 15

Musings: Penguins Get Huge Win Against NHL's Top Team

Malkin Goes Beast Mode in Return to Lineup

Game Preview: 03.16.26 at Colorado Avalanche