Game Preview: 03.09.25 at Minnesota Wild

at MIN_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins wrap up their three-game road trip with a Sunday matinee against the Minnesota Wild. Puck drop is set for 3:30 PM Eastern time at Xcel Energy Center.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh, TNT and Max. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (24-31-10), MIN (36-23-4)

The Penguins have points in 10 of their last 12 games versus the Wild (9-2-1). Pittsburgh is 13-5-1 in the last 19 games played against the Wild dating back to Nov. 4, 2014. The Penguins have won four of their last five games on the road at the Xcel Energy Center against the Wild dating back to Dec. 31, 2018.

Recent News

Game Notes

Trade Deadline Recap

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas had a busy week leading up to the trade deadline on Friday. These are the new additions to the organization...

Defenseman Conor Timmins has played 51 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring two goals, six assists and eight points. The 26-year-old is in his sixth NHL season from 2019-25, splitting his career with Toronto, Colorado and Arizona.

Forward Connor Dewar has spent this season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. The 25-year-old has played parts of four NHL seasons with Toronto and Minnesota from 2021-25 and has registered 46 points (19G-27A) in 221 NHL games.

Forward Chase Stillman played 46 games this season for the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League, tallying nine points (3G-6A). The 21-year-old has played the past two seasons with Utica as well as three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sudbury Wolves and Peterborough Petes from 2019-23.

Forward Max Graham has spent this season as captain of the of the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League. The 20-year-old has posted 35 points (13G-22A) this season and has played five WHL seasons from 2020-25 with the Everett Silvertips and Kelowna Rockets.

Pittsburgh now has 30 draft picks over the next three NHL Drafts, which includes four first-round selections and 18 picks in the first three rounds. No team has more draft picks, or selections in the first three rounds, over the next three NHL Drafts than Pittsburgh.

Follow the Leader

Head Coach Mike Sullivan is currently one win shy of becoming the 14th head coach in NHL history, and the first American-born head coach, to win 400 games with one franchise.

Rusty Climbing the Franchise Ranks

Bryan Rust will be suiting up for his 622nd game as a Pittsburgh Penguin today against Minnesota, which will surpass Ron Stackhouse for the ninth-most games played in franchise history. Rust currently ranks ninth in goals (193), 18th in assists (226), and 14th in points (419) in franchise history.

Rak City

Rickard Rakell has goals in three of his last four games (4G), and is one goal shy of his third 30-goal campaign. Rakell’s goal total is already the third highest total of his career and are five tallies shy of his career high. Rakell is looking to become just the 13th player in the NHL this season to reach the 30-goal plateau.

He has consistently found the back of the net against the Minnesota Wild. In 33 career games, Rakell has recorded 13 goals, six assists and 19 points. San Jose is the only team that Rakell has tallied more goals against (16) than the Wild.

The Wild Side

From a production standpoint on a per-game basis, Sidney Crosby has been one of the best players against the Minnesota Wild. His points-per-game production against Minnesota is currently third in NHL history (min. 10 GP).

Crosby has 22 points (7G-15A) in his last 11 games against the Wild, and has 12 multi-point efforts in 25 career games against them. Of those 12 multi-point games, seven of them were three-point nights or better.

Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson has notched nine goals, 26 assists and 35 points in 30 career games against the Wild. Only Roman Josi (16) and Jakob Chychrun (10) have scored more goals against Minnesota among defensemen in NHL history, and Karlsson’s 1.17 points-per-game average against them is highest in league history among blueliners (min. 10 GP).

Karl on Fire

Erik Karlsson has been on an offensive tear as of late. The defenseman has points in nine of his last 13 games, which includes a season-long seven-game point streak which ran from Jan. 29-Feb. 23. Since Jan. 29, Karlsson is fourth in points among all defensemen.

Quick Hits

1) Kris Letang has recorded a point in eight of his last 10 games against Minnesota (3G-7A) and has 19 points (4G-15A) in 23 career games versus them.

2) Evgeni Malkin has had a hot hand against the Wild in his career with 11 goals and 15 assists in 21 career games played against them. He’s scored the game-winning goal in two of his last seven games against Minnesota.

3) Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each have two goals on 20 shots (10.0%) in seven career games versus former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury.

4) Tommy Novak, a native of St. Paul, Minnesota, has six points (1G-5A) in nine career games against his hometown team.

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 400-92-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Away Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Away

News Feed

Dewar, Timmins Embracing "Great Opportunity" in Pittsburgh

Penguins Gain Skilled Forward in Tommy Novak

Penguins Ready to Shift from Asset Collection to Execution

Penguins Re-Sign Defenseman Ryan Shea to a One-Year Contract Extension

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Conor Timmins and Forward Connor Dewar from Toronto in Exchange for a 2025 Fifth-Round Pick

Penguins Acquire Forwards Chase Stillman, Max Graham and a 2027 Third-Round Draft Pick from New Jersey in Exchange for Cody Glass and Jonathan Gruden

Penguins Acquire a 2026 Second-Round Draft Pick and 2027 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Winnipeg in Exchange for Luke Schenn

Penguins Acquire 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick from Washington in Exchange for Anthony Beauvillier

Game Preview: 03.07.25 at Vegas Golden Knights

Tristan Jarry Talks Returning to Pittsburgh

Penguins’ 14th Annual Charity Game on SportsNet Pittsburgh to be Held on March 21

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Luke Schenn and Forward Tommy Novak from Nashville in Exchange for Michael Bunting and a 2026 Fourth-Round Draft Pick

Penguins Acquire 2028 Fifth-Round Draft Pick from San Jose in exchange for Vincent Desharnais

Penguins' Strong Effort Not Enough Against Avs

Game Preview: 03.04.25 at Colorado Avalanche

Pittsburgh Pennies Legacy Lives On

Penguins Sign Defenseman Finn Harding to a Three-Year Entry-Level Contract

Pittsburgh Penguins Contribute $500,000 to Renovate Ammon Recreation Center in Hill District

Penguins Show Resilience, But Leafs Win in Overtime

Game Preview: 03.02.25 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Penguins Can’t Overcome Early Deficit against Boston

Game Preview: 03.01.25 vs. Boston Bruins

Emotional Nedeljkovic Inspires Penguins to Rally Past Flyers

Game Preview: 02.27.25 vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins "Simply Weren't Good Enough" in Philadelphia

Game Preview: 02.25.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins Fight Hard, Fall Short Against Rangers

Game Preview: 02.23.25 vs. New York Rangers

Pittsburgh Celebrates Mike Lange's Life and Legacy

Players, Coaches, Broadcasters Pay Tribute to Mike Lange

Game Preview: 02.22.25 vs. Washington Capitals

How the Penguins Unwound During the 4 Nations Break

Crosby Adds Another Title to Legendary International Resume

The Voice of the Penguins: Remembering Mike Lange

Healthy Malkin Talks Recovery, Crosby, and Ovechkin

Vladislav Kolyachonok Joins First Practice Post-Break

Penguins to Celebrate Women’s History During the Month of March

USA and Canada Set for Rematch in 4 Nations Championship

Sullivan Coaches USA to Win over Canada in Epic Matchup

(Game) Day in the Life: Rickard Rakell

Penguins Acquire Forward Mathias Laferriere from the Blues in Exchange for Corey Andonovski

Lemieux Makes Appearance at 4 Nations; Crosby Stars

Penguins at the 4 Nations Face-Off: A Guide

QMJHL Names Rookie of the Year Trophy After Sidney Crosby

From Youth Rinks to Pro Ranks: The Acciari-Hayes Bond

Crosby will play for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Penguins Claim Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Utah Hockey Club

Behind the Scenes of the 2024.25 Dads Trip

Undermanned Penguins See Point Streak End at Four Games

Game Preview: 02.08.25 at Philadelphia Flyers