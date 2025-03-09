Game Preview: 03.09.25 at Minnesota Wild

Trade Deadline Recap

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas had a busy week leading up to the trade deadline on Friday. These are the new additions to the organization...

Defenseman Conor Timmins has played 51 games for the Toronto Maple Leafs, scoring two goals, six assists and eight points. The 26-year-old is in his sixth NHL season from 2019-25, splitting his career with Toronto, Colorado and Arizona.

Forward Connor Dewar has spent this season with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. The 25-year-old has played parts of four NHL seasons with Toronto and Minnesota from 2021-25 and has registered 46 points (19G-27A) in 221 NHL games.

Forward Chase Stillman played 46 games this season for the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League, tallying nine points (3G-6A). The 21-year-old has played the past two seasons with Utica as well as three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sudbury Wolves and Peterborough Petes from 2019-23.

Forward Max Graham has spent this season as captain of the of the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League. The 20-year-old has posted 35 points (13G-22A) this season and has played five WHL seasons from 2020-25 with the Everett Silvertips and Kelowna Rockets.

Pittsburgh now has 30 draft picks over the next three NHL Drafts, which includes four first-round selections and 18 picks in the first three rounds. No team has more draft picks, or selections in the first three rounds, over the next three NHL Drafts than Pittsburgh.

Follow the Leader

Head Coach Mike Sullivan is currently one win shy of becoming the 14th head coach in NHL history, and the first American-born head coach, to win 400 games with one franchise.

Rusty Climbing the Franchise Ranks

Bryan Rust will be suiting up for his 622nd game as a Pittsburgh Penguin today against Minnesota, which will surpass Ron Stackhouse for the ninth-most games played in franchise history. Rust currently ranks ninth in goals (193), 18th in assists (226), and 14th in points (419) in franchise history.

Rak City

Rickard Rakell has goals in three of his last four games (4G), and is one goal shy of his third 30-goal campaign. Rakell’s goal total is already the third highest total of his career and are five tallies shy of his career high. Rakell is looking to become just the 13th player in the NHL this season to reach the 30-goal plateau.

He has consistently found the back of the net against the Minnesota Wild. In 33 career games, Rakell has recorded 13 goals, six assists and 19 points. San Jose is the only team that Rakell has tallied more goals against (16) than the Wild.

The Wild Side

From a production standpoint on a per-game basis, Sidney Crosby has been one of the best players against the Minnesota Wild. His points-per-game production against Minnesota is currently third in NHL history (min. 10 GP).

Crosby has 22 points (7G-15A) in his last 11 games against the Wild, and has 12 multi-point efforts in 25 career games against them. Of those 12 multi-point games, seven of them were three-point nights or better.

Pittsburgh defenseman Erik Karlsson has notched nine goals, 26 assists and 35 points in 30 career games against the Wild. Only Roman Josi (16) and Jakob Chychrun (10) have scored more goals against Minnesota among defensemen in NHL history, and Karlsson’s 1.17 points-per-game average against them is highest in league history among blueliners (min. 10 GP).

Karl on Fire

Erik Karlsson has been on an offensive tear as of late. The defenseman has points in nine of his last 13 games, which includes a season-long seven-game point streak which ran from Jan. 29-Feb. 23. Since Jan. 29, Karlsson is fourth in points among all defensemen.

Quick Hits

1) Kris Letang has recorded a point in eight of his last 10 games against Minnesota (3G-7A) and has 19 points (4G-15A) in 23 career games versus them.

2) Evgeni Malkin has had a hot hand against the Wild in his career with 11 goals and 15 assists in 21 career games played against them. He’s scored the game-winning goal in two of his last seven games against Minnesota.

3) Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each have two goals on 20 shots (10.0%) in seven career games versus former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury.

4) Tommy Novak, a native of St. Paul, Minnesota, has six points (1G-5A) in nine career games against his hometown team.

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 400-92-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.