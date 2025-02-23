Game Preview: 02.23.25 vs. New York Rangers

The Penguins conclude a set of back-to-back games with a visit from the New York Rangers at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:30 PM. Doors open at 2 PM.

This game will be available to watch on TNT. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (23-26-9), NYR (27-25-4)

Pittsburgh has points in 16 of its last 27 games versus New York (14-11-2), and is 17-13-3 in its last 33 games versus the Rangers. Pittsburgh has points in 10 of its last 14 home games versus New York (9-4-1). Pittsburgh is in the midst of a span where five of their six games are at home coming out of the 4 Nations Break.

Game Notes

Captain Sidney Crosby is heating up with five goals in his last six games. With his next tally, he will surpass Bobby Hull for 18th place on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

The forward’s 1,045 total career assists are four shy of tying Gordie Howe for 10th place on the NHL’s all-time assists list.

Crosby is leading the charge for the Penguins with 59 points (18G-41A) on the season. The forward

is just one point away from becoming the ninth player in NHL history to have 17 or more 60-point seasons, and only Washington’s Alex Ovechkin (17) has more 60-point seasons than Crosby among active players.

Crosby has historically been successful against the New York Rangers. In 87 career games versus the Rangers, Crosby has registered 40 goals, 68 assists and 108 points. Crosby’s points-per-game average (1.24) against the Rangers is tied for 10th in NHL history (min. 25 GP), and no active player has more points versus New York than him.

Crosby is currently the only active player in the NHL with 100-plus points against at least three franchises (New York Islanders, 136; Philadelphia, 133; NY Rangers, 108).

Rickard Rakell has been having a career year with the Penguins, leading the team in goals (25) and ranks second in points (49). Rakell enters today’s game just two points away from reaching 500 career NHL points. The forward is looking to become the 12th player from his 2011 draft class to reach 500 points and the third Swede to do it.

Rakell, who is on an active six-game point streak (2G-5A) is looking to become the 12th active Swede to reach 500 points.

Erik Karlsson is also on a six-game point streak, registering seven points (2G-5A) during this span. His point streak is currently tied for second in the NHL among defensemen.

Karlsson leads all Pittsburgh defensemen and ranks fourth on the team with 39 points (6G-33A). The blueliner sits just one point away from surpassing Tomas Sandstrom for sole possession of 10th place on the all-time points list among Swedish players.

Only Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142) has more points all-time among Swedish-born defensemen.

Philip Tomasino notched his second multi-point outing of the year (2A) yesterday. The winger enters today’s game with four points in his last five games (2G-2A) and only two Penguins have more points than him during February.

On February 9, the Penguins claimed defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok (koh-lee-ah-CHOHN-ahk) off of waivers from the Utah Hockey Club. The 23-year-old defenseman is signed through the 2025-26 season and has posted five points (2G-3A) in 23 games this season. The native of Minsk, Belarus was originally a second-round pick (52nd overall) of the Florida Panthers in 2019 and has spent the past four seasons between the NHL and AHL. In 62 career NHL games, he’s recorded 12 points (4G-8A) and one game-winning goal. Kolyachonok also has 150 games at the AHL level split between Tucson and Syracuse, where he’s picked up 48 points (13G-35A) and is plus-12.

Quick Hits

1) Tonight, the Penguins conclude their 12th set of back-to-back games. Thus far, the team is 9-14-0 in back-to-backs (3-9-0 on the first night and 6-5-0 on the second night).

2) Philip Tomasino has points in five of his six career games versus the Rangers (4G-1A).

3) Kevin Hayes has three points (1G-2A) over his last four games and has points in back-to-back home games (1G-1A).

4) Anthony Beauvillier has 26 points (13G-13A) in 33 career games against New York. It’s the most goals and points he’s recorded against any one team.

5) The Penguins own an overall record of 399-91-49 when both Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin record a point in a game.

Home Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Home

