Lemieux Makes Appearance at 4 Nations; Crosby Stars

Crosby received a lot of love from the Bell Centre crowd as well, from that moment until the very end. When he took the ice for a shift in overtime, they began chanting “CROSBY! CROSBY! CROSBY!” ... right before he registered his third assist of the night on Mitch Marner’s winner in a 4-3 victory.

They continued as the teams gathered on their respective blue lines to hear the Three Stars, and turned into roars as Crosby was named Player of the Game/First Star. It’s been years since we saw NHL players compete in a best-on-best tournament, but it was absolutely worth the wait to see Crosby share the ice with this next generation of stars – and shine the brightest.

"Just grateful to be in this position, to play in these big games with this group, in front of this crowd," Crosby said. "It's a special place and to get an ovation like that, you dream of playing in games like this. So, it was really special. I appreciate it."

The boys were buzzing once the puck dropped, with Crosby playing left wing alongside fellow Cole Harbour native Nathan MacKinnon (Mark Stone was on the right). Lemieux had read that starting lineup for Team Canada ahead of their matchup, ending by calling Crosby ‘Sid the Kid,’ which is what he’ll probably always be to Mario.

“I’ve played the wing different times over the years, so just getting used to it,” Crosby said before the game. “I think you just find a way to contribute and do what you need to do in that position as best you can. That’s not going to happen overnight, but you just want to get better with it.”

Canada got an early power play, and we were immediately treated to an unbelievable highlight. Connor McDavid fed the puck over to Crosby, who made a beautiful spinning backhand pass to MacKinnon. He fired it home.