Lemieux Makes Appearance at 4 Nations; Crosby Stars

The pregame ceremony before the opening matchup of the 4 Nations Face-Off between Canada and Sweden was simply the best.
A hockey legend from each of the participating countries was welcomed onto the ice at Bell Centre. First was Teemu Selanne for Finland, followed by Mike Richter for the United States, then Daniel Alfredsson for Sweden, and finally, this introduction for someone who really needs no introduction:
“In the 1987 Canada Cup, he broke the tournament record with 11 goals in nine games... he captained Canada to their first Olympic gold in 50 years... Welcome back to Montreal, Mario Lemieux!”
The Quebec native walked out to a stirring reception from his hometown crowd, with the fans chanting “MARIO! MARIO! MARIO!” What an ovation, and what a moment to share with Sidney Crosby, who took a photo alongside his former teammate and landlord – and of course, mentor and friend – before getting introduced as Canada’s captain.