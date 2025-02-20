The Penguins Mourn the Passing of Legendary Broadcaster Mike Lange

Lange_Memorial_16x9
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

Mike Lange was a wordsmith— a magician behind the mic. The Californian quickly became a quintessential Pittsburgher, and his colorful calls and smooth cadence brought Penguins hockey to life.

The Hall-of-Famer’s voice is synonymous with the biggest calls in franchise history, including all five Stanley Cup Championships, and his unique one-liners and knack for anticipating game-changing plays set him apart from other announcers. Only Mike could make the biggest names in hockey seem even more magical with just his voice.

Mike was so much more than a legendary broadcaster. He was respected by the players and coaches and beloved by the fans. Because of him, Hockey Nights in Pittsburgh had the entire city “smilin’ like a butcher’s dog”.

