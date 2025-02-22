Pittsburgh Celebrates Mike Lange's Life and Legacy

While Saturday was an afternoon puck drop, it still felt like “A Hockey Night in Pittsburgh” as the Penguins community celebrated the life and legacy of Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange, who died on Wednesday.

"Obviously, he was a great person and means a lot to a lot of people – here, the organization, the fans, the city,” Sidney Crosby said. “I think the tribute was really nice and to have his family here to recognize him. He's going to be missed, for sure."

The Penguins captain, along with Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, joined Lange’s two sons, Tanner and Ian, and their families at the Zamboni gate. A few members of Lange’s broadcast family – Joe Brand, Josh Getzoff, Eddie Olcyzk, Paul Steigerwald, and of course, Phil Bourque – came onto the ice as well.

“Our guests on the ice represent the multitudes of people Mike loved and influenced throughout his life,” read PA announcer Ryan Mill. “His family, broadcasters he worked with and mentored, players and the games he covered, as well as you the fans and his listening audience across the airwaves.

“It’s been said that ‘Grief is the price we pay for love.’ Well, that is certainly true in Mike’s case. Mike loved broadcasting, and we loved his gift to bring the game and all its color to life as only he could. And while his passing brings a sadness that cannot be overstated, we all know he would much rather we celebrate his legacy and the role he played creating Penguins hockey memories that will last with us forever.”

At that point, a beautifully done video played for everyone in the arena, before a moment of celebration for Lange’s life that was incredibly emotional. Mike’s son held up a sign that read, ‘Thank You Pittsburgh’ as applause and cheers rang out through the building.