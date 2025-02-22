Pittsburgh Celebrates Mike Lange's Life and Legacy

Mike-Lange
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

While Saturday was an afternoon puck drop, it still felt like “A Hockey Night in Pittsburgh” as the Penguins community celebrated the life and legacy of Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Lange, who died on Wednesday.

"Obviously, he was a great person and means a lot to a lot of people – here, the organization, the fans, the city,” Sidney Crosby said. “I think the tribute was really nice and to have his family here to recognize him. He's going to be missed, for sure."

The Penguins captain, along with Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, joined Lange’s two sons, Tanner and Ian, and their families at the Zamboni gate. A few members of Lange’s broadcast family – Joe Brand, Josh Getzoff, Eddie Olcyzk, Paul Steigerwald, and of course, Phil Bourque – came onto the ice as well.

“Our guests on the ice represent the multitudes of people Mike loved and influenced throughout his life,” read PA announcer Ryan Mill. “His family, broadcasters he worked with and mentored, players and the games he covered, as well as you the fans and his listening audience across the airwaves.

“It’s been said that ‘Grief is the price we pay for love.’ Well, that is certainly true in Mike’s case. Mike loved broadcasting, and we loved his gift to bring the game and all its color to life as only he could. And while his passing brings a sadness that cannot be overstated, we all know he would much rather we celebrate his legacy and the role he played creating Penguins hockey memories that will last with us forever.”

At that point, a beautifully done video played for everyone in the arena, before a moment of celebration for Lange’s life that was incredibly emotional. Mike’s son held up a sign that read, ‘Thank You Pittsburgh’ as applause and cheers rang out through the building.

While the lights went back up, a booth on the Mike Lange Media Level stayed dark, save for one desk lamp that he used while calling games - along with his iconic headphones. During the game, players on both the Penguins and the Capitals wore stickers on their helmets honoring Lange that featured his headset. He preferred a particular style that become old school as he progressed along in his career.

Those headphones were also part of a special display at the Highmark Stage, where fans were invited to stop by and pay their respects.

“Hearing him on the call, it was just Penguins hockey,” said Duane Thomas from Olean, N.Y.

Lange's impact on the city of Pittsburgh was felt by Thomas, even from out-of-state.

“I'm not from Pittsburgh, but I believe he was part of the heart of what Pittsburgh is,” he said.

Vince DiAngelo from Clairton, PA, seconded that. “He's on the Mount Rushmore of people (in Pittsburgh),” he said.

“Get in the fast lane, grandma!”

“He smoked him like a bad cigar!”

“Elvis has left the building!”

Those were some of the sayings that fans wrote on posters at the DICK's Sporting Goods Hallway of Champions, as the Penguins provided materials to create signs honoring Lange, and encouraged those attending to bring them into the building as well.

“He really brought the game alive,” Laurel George from Plum, PA, said while getting choked up after jotting down her favorite Lange phrase, “He beat him like a rented mule!”

“His enthusiasm and his accuracy in making any call was just out of this world,” George said.

Lange had a special saying for the captain, “Slap me silly, Sidney!” – so it just felt right that Crosby got on the board. So did another member of the Big Three, Letang, with Malkin earning the primary assist. He said yesterday that he would have a milkshake in Mike’s honor.

“I think everyone in Pittsburgh knows his voice, you know? He’s probably the most popular voice in Pittsburgh,” Malkin said. “He’s a great guy. I know he is sick the last couple of years. Tough loss for the whole organization. It’s hard to say anything right now... I met him a couple times, he say, ‘Malkin, make me a milkshake!’ It’s great words for me. It’s a tough loss, but I hope his family is good.”

Sean O'Donnell contributed to this story.

Related Content

Players, Coaches, Broadcasters Pay Tribute to Mike Lange

The Voice of the Penguins: Remembering Mike Lange

News Feed

Players, Coaches, Broadcasters Pay Tribute to Mike Lange

Game Preview: 02.22.25 vs. Washington Capitals

How the Penguins Unwound During the 4 Nations Break

Crosby Adds Another Title to Legendary International Resume

The Voice of the Penguins: Remembering Mike Lange

Healthy Malkin Talks Recovery, Crosby, and Ovechkin

Vladislav Kolyachonok Joins First Practice Post-Break

USA and Canada Set for Rematch in 4 Nations Championship

Sullivan Coaches USA to Win over Canada in Epic Matchup

(Game) Day in the Life: Rickard Rakell

Penguins Acquire Forward Mathias Laferriere from the Blues in Exchange for Corey Andonovski

Lemieux Makes Appearance at 4 Nations; Crosby Stars

Penguins at the 4 Nations Face-Off: A Guide

QMJHL Names Rookie of the Year Trophy After Sidney Crosby

From Youth Rinks to Pro Ranks: The Acciari-Hayes Bond

Crosby will play for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Penguins Claim Defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok from the Utah Hockey Club

Behind the Scenes of the 2024.25 Dads Trip

Undermanned Penguins See Point Streak End at Four Games

Game Preview: 02.08.25 at Philadelphia Flyers

Penguins Get Character Win in NYC Without Crosby, Malkin

Game Preview: 02.07.25 at New York Rangers

Rakell Gets the Call He Deserved to Join Team Sweden

Sidney Crosby Being Evaluated for an Upper-Body Injury

Penguins Battle Back for Hard-Fought Point vs. Devils

Game Preview: 02.04.25 vs. New Jersey Devils

Penguins Foundation Announce Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day at Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Hunt Armory on Feb. 22

Crosby to be Canada's 'security blanket' as captain at 4 Nations Face-Off

Heinen, Desharnais Make Penguins Debuts vs. Nashville

Crosby runs goal streak to 4, Penguins shut out Predators

Trade with Vancouver Moves the Penguins Forward

Game Preview: 02.01.25 vs. Nashville Predators

Penguins Acquire Conditional 2025 First-Round Pick and Three Players From Vancouver for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor

Crosby to Captain Canada at 4 Nations, Karlsson Alternate for Sweden

Youth Movement Leads the Way in 9-0 Win for WBS

Pens to Auction Green Jerseys on Feb. 1 to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program

Crosby, ‘Ned’, Blueliners Pace Clutch Victory in Utah

Game Preview: 01.29.25 at Utah Hockey Club

Black Hockey History Game, Presented by CNX, Set for Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. New Jersey

Penguins' Late Push Comes Up Short in San Jose

Game Preview: 01.27.25 at San Jose Sharks

Boko Imama Makes Penguins Debut in Seattle

Game Preview: 01.25.25 at Seattle Kraken

Penguins Lose Rust in Loss to Anaheim

Game Preview: 01.23.25 at Anaheim Ducks

Dubas Pleased with Penguins' Road Response Thus Far

Hayes' Heroes: A Tribute to First Responders

Penguins Play "One of Their Better Games All Year" in LA

Game Preview: 01.20.25 at Los Angeles Kings

Blomqvist Earns Praise in First NHL Game Back