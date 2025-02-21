Crosby Adds Another Title to Legendary International Resume

Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza was teammates with Crosby at that World Championship, and remembers how everyone wanted to be at their best, because they didn’t want to let him down, knowing he’d be at his best.

“I think it's a special quality that he has that not many people I've been around have,” said Spezza, who played 19 NHL seasons. “So, am I surprised? No, but in a way, yes, because he just always finds a way to surprise you and score in the big times and have the big moments.

“I'm sure he's really enjoying this. It's a bunch of younger guys that he hasn't played with, with just the nature of best on best for a long time. So, I'm sure they're all soaking it in, and he just wants to be one of the guys. But when you're around Sid in these tournaments, or even just day to day, as you guys see, he's a special person and extra special player.”

That's something Kyle Dubas has learned since taking over as Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM, and he got to witness in a new environment over the last couple of weeks, serving as Team Canada's director of player personnel at 4 Nations.

And no one knows that better than Sullivan, who greatly respects Crosby, what he’s accomplished in the game and what he represents for the sport. That didn’t diminish despite being on the opposite bench.

Sullivan led Team USA to a win in the first matchup with Canada during round-robin play, and the Americans outplayed their rival for much of the night tonight. While the result was disappointing, Sullivan understands the bigger picture when it comes to the excitement that’s been generated around the game of hockey in the U.S., North America, and even the world.

“These best-on-best tournaments, I think, bring out the best of the best,” Sullivan said. “And the commitment, the investment that all these teams have displayed every night, in my mind, has been an unbelievable celebration of hockey. From a hockey purist or a hockey fan in general, it's hard not to get excited about what we're witnessing.”