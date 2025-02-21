Crosby Adds Another Title to Legendary International Resume

Ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game between the U.S. and Canada, Evgeni Malkin went into detail about why Mike Sullivan – behind the bench for Team USA – is such a good coach.
“Because he loves hockey,” Malkin said. “We know he cares about the team. He cares about every player. Six or 7 AM every day, he’s in the office. He’s watching video, he’s talking to other coaches. He’s trying to control everything. He loves hockey so much. He deserves everything. He wins two Cups. Maybe he wins and represents his country.”
But when deciding whether his coach or captain would emerge victorious, Malkin had to go with longtime teammate, best friend and brother, Sidney Crosby:
“I know Sid and Sully, it’s hard choice. But I think Canada will win.”
Malkin was right, as Canada defeated the United States in overtime, 3-2, at Boston’s TD Garden on Thursday. Connor McDavid scored the winner 8:18 in to cap off a tournament that’s had a tremendous impact on the sport of hockey.
“Every opportunity you get to wear the Canadian jersey and compete in this event, it’s something new, but I think you saw the hockey that was on display. It was pretty incredible,” Crosby said. “Just happy for this group. We came together in a short period of time, and found a way to get it done.”