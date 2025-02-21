Crosby Adds Another Title to Legendary International Resume

IMG_2118
By Michelle Crechiolo
@PensInsideScoop Penguins Team Reporter

Ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game between the U.S. and Canada, Evgeni Malkin went into detail about why Mike Sullivan – behind the bench for Team USA – is such a good coach.

“Because he loves hockey,” Malkin said. “We know he cares about the team. He cares about every player. Six or 7 AM every day, he’s in the office. He’s watching video, he’s talking to other coaches. He’s trying to control everything. He loves hockey so much. He deserves everything. He wins two Cups. Maybe he wins and represents his country.”

But when deciding whether his coach or captain would emerge victorious, Malkin had to go with longtime teammate, best friend and brother, Sidney Crosby:

“I know Sid and Sully, it’s hard choice. But I think Canada will win.”

Malkin was right, as Canada defeated the United States in overtime, 3-2, at Boston’s TD Garden on Thursday. Connor McDavid scored the winner 8:18 in to cap off a tournament that’s had a tremendous impact on the sport of hockey.

“Every opportunity you get to wear the Canadian jersey and compete in this event, it’s something new, but I think you saw the hockey that was on display. It was pretty incredible,” Crosby said. “Just happy for this group. We came together in a short period of time, and found a way to get it done.”

Crosby, the oldest player in the tournament at 37 years old, finished tied for second in points among all players – picking up one goal and four assists in four games.

His passion for the game still burns strong as ever, “and getting an opportunity to play with these guys – how can you not be motivated by that?” Crosby said. “It’s a pretty special group, and happy for Connor to get that goal. He’s an incredible player, and stepped up big when we needed him.”

As did Crosby, who can now add 4 Nations Face-Off Champion to his Team Canada resume ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy. The Golden Goal scorer in the 2010 Games, Crosby followed that up by wining gold in Sochi in 2014. He has also won gold medals in the World Cup of Hockey (2016), World Championship (2015) and World Junior Championship (2005). Crosby simply has not lost big games on the international stage, going 48-6 in his career wearing the maple leaf.

Penguins assistant general manager Jason Spezza was teammates with Crosby at that World Championship, and remembers how everyone wanted to be at their best, because they didn’t want to let him down, knowing he’d be at his best.

“I think it's a special quality that he has that not many people I've been around have,” said Spezza, who played 19 NHL seasons. “So, am I surprised? No, but in a way, yes, because he just always finds a way to surprise you and score in the big times and have the big moments.

“I'm sure he's really enjoying this. It's a bunch of younger guys that he hasn't played with, with just the nature of best on best for a long time. So, I'm sure they're all soaking it in, and he just wants to be one of the guys. But when you're around Sid in these tournaments, or even just day to day, as you guys see, he's a special person and extra special player.”

That's something Kyle Dubas has learned since taking over as Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM, and he got to witness in a new environment over the last couple of weeks, serving as Team Canada's director of player personnel at 4 Nations.

And no one knows that better than Sullivan, who greatly respects Crosby, what he’s accomplished in the game and what he represents for the sport. That didn’t diminish despite being on the opposite bench.

Sullivan led Team USA to a win in the first matchup with Canada during round-robin play, and the Americans outplayed their rival for much of the night tonight. While the result was disappointing, Sullivan understands the bigger picture when it comes to the excitement that’s been generated around the game of hockey in the U.S., North America, and even the world.

“These best-on-best tournaments, I think, bring out the best of the best,” Sullivan said. “And the commitment, the investment that all these teams have displayed every night, in my mind, has been an unbelievable celebration of hockey. From a hockey purist or a hockey fan in general, it's hard not to get excited about what we're witnessing.”

