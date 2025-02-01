Game Preview: 02.01.25 vs. Nashville Predators

_16x90201GAMEDAY-
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins return home to take on the Nashville Predators in their first home game since January 14. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 5:30 PM.

The first 7,500 guests in attendance will receive a Patric Hornqvist bobblehead. Additionally, limited-edition Hornqvist t-shirts will be available for purchase exclusively at PPG Paints Arena's PensGear when gates open.

This game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on 105.9 the X and on the Penguins app.

Team Records: PIT (21-24-8), NSH (18-24-7)

The Penguins have points in 12 of their last 14 games against the Predators (10-2-2). Going back further, Pittsburgh has points in 19 of its last 23 games (17-4-2) versus Nashville dating back to October 21, 2010. Pittsburgh is 7-5-0 in its last 12 games against Western Conference opponents.

Sports Matter

1593028T_Native_Release_DSG_SM

Tonight, we are excited to host the annual Sports Matter game presented by The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation. In support of the Sports Matter program:

All fans will receive a Sports Matter-themed cheer card.

The DICK'S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions Hallway, located behind the Captain Morgan Club on the FedEx Level, will have free Sports Matter themed activities for fans to enjoy, including a photo op.

Green 'Sports Matter' Penguins jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit of The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation's Sports Matter program. The jerseys feature the names and autographs of current Pittsburgh Penguins and other athletes. These items, as well as other memorabilia and experiences, are available for auction online.

Related Links

Recent News

Game Notes

Quick Hits

1) Forward Sidney Crosby scored the overtime winner on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, making Utah the 15th different franchise he’s conquered in extra time. Only Boston’s Brad Marchand (16) has scored an overtime goal against more teams than Crosby.

2) Since Jan. 17, Alex Nedeljkovic ranks second among NHL goaltenders with 147 saves and a .930 save percentage (min. 5 GP).

3) On Thursday, forward Sidney Crosby was named Captain of Team Canada and defenseman Erik Karlsson was named an Alternate Captain for Team Sweden for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

4) The Penguins rank sixth in the NHL in power-play percentage (26.0%).

5) Kris Letang has 18 points (4G-14A) in 22 career games versus the Predators.

* Sidney Crosby (1G-1A) recorded his 483rd career multi-point game Wednesday night at Utah, a figure that leads all active players. Only six players in NHL history have recorded more multi-point games than Crosby’s 483.

The captain scored his 23rd career overtime goal, which is the second most in NHL history behind Alex Ovechkin (27). Crosby’s goal marked his 47th career overtime point, the most of any player in NHL history. Crosby’s three overtime goals this season tie his career high set in 2017-18 and ’05-06, and only three players have more overtime goals this season than Crosby’s three. With his next overtime tally, the forward will become the first Penguin in franchise history to record four overtime goals in a single season.

Crosby surpassed Steve Yzerman (94) for sole possession of 13th place on the NHL’s all-time game-winning goals list with 95. He’s now just one game-winning goal back from tying Mats Sundin for the 12th-most game-winning goals in NHL history.

With his most recent game-winning goal, Crosby (95) surpassed Guy Lafleur (94) and Yzerman (94) for the fifth-most game-winning goals scored with one franchise.

Crosby also stretched his active goal-scoring streak to three games, his second such streak of the season, previously set from Oct. 31 – Nov. 5 (5G). Only Seattle’s Eeli Tolvanen (4 GP) has a longer active goal streak than Crosby.

* Bryan Rust, who ranks second on Pittsburgh with 19 goals, is just one tally shy of his sixth 20-goal season. He’s looking to become just the ninth player in franchise history to have six or more 20-goal seasons with the team.

* Defenseman Erik Karlsson leads all Pittsburgh blueliners and is fifth on the team with 33 points (5G-28A) this season. Only Sidney Crosby (39) has notched more assists than Karlsson, and he’s two helpers shy of reaching the 30-assist plateau for the 12th time in his career. No active NHL defenseman has more 30-assist campaigns than Karlsson.

* Forward Kevin Hayes has played some of his best hockey against the Nashville Predators. He’s picked up seven goals, 16 assists, 23 points and is plus-2 in 19 games. His 23 points are the second-most points he’s picked up versus any one team.

Home Game Triggers

2024.25 Game Trigger Home

News Feed

Penguins Acquire Conditional 2025 First-Round Pick and Three Players From Vancouver for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor

Crosby to Captain Canada at 4 Nations, Karlsson Alternate for Sweden

Youth Movement Leads the Way in 9-0 Win for WBS

Pens to Auction Green Jerseys on Feb. 1 to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter Program

Crosby, ‘Ned’, Blueliners Pace Clutch Victory in Utah

Game Preview: 01.29.25 at Utah Hockey Club

Black Hockey History Game, Presented by CNX, Set for Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. New Jersey

Penguins' Late Push Comes Up Short in San Jose

Game Preview: 01.27.25 at San Jose Sharks

Boko Imama Makes Penguins Debut in Seattle

Game Preview: 01.25.25 at Seattle Kraken

Penguins Lose Rust in Loss to Anaheim

Game Preview: 01.23.25 at Anaheim Ducks

Dubas Pleased with Penguins' Road Response Thus Far

Hayes' Heroes: A Tribute to First Responders

Penguins Play "One of Their Better Games All Year" in LA

Game Preview: 01.20.25 at Los Angeles Kings

Blomqvist Earns Praise in First NHL Game Back

Game Preview: 01.18.25 at Washington Capitals

Nedeljkovic First Goalie Ever to Get Goal and Assist in a Game

Game Preview: 01.17.25 at Buffalo Sabres

Penguins Create Magical Day for Make-A-Wish Youngsters

Tristan Jarry Placed on Waivers: Explanation and Reaction

Lack of Details Cost Penguins in Frustrating Loss

Game Preview: 01.14.25 vs. Seattle Kraken

Penguins Players To Serve As Celebrity Game Hosts at Charity Gala on Feb. 5

Breaking the Ice on Mental Health: Sam Poulin Opens Up

Zizing ‘Em Up: McDavid to fulfill dream of teaming with Crosby at 4 Nations Face-Off

Penguins Fall Short Despite Strong Effort Against Lightning

Game Preview: 01.12.25 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Penguins "Just Didn't Have It In Any Capacity" Versus Ottawa

Game Preview: 01.11.25 vs. Ottawa Senators

Penguins Rise to the Challenge Against Edmonton

Game Preview: 01.09.25 vs. Edmonton Oilers

Penguins Get One of Two Points for Third Straight Game

Game Preview: 01.07.25 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

From "Little Rust" to Big Achievements in Pittsburgh

Penguins Get Another Point, This One in Carolina

Game Preview: 01.05.25 at Carolina Hurricanes

Penguins Compete Hard to Earn a Point against Florida

Penguins Acquire Defenseman Colton Poolman from the Buffalo Sabres

Game Preview: 01.03.25 at Florida Panthers

This, Too, Shall Pass

Compher breaks tie in 3rd, Red Wings defeat Penguins

Game Preview: 12.31.24 at Detroit Red Wings

Nate Clurman Honored and Grateful to Play First NHL Game 

Crosby Passes Lemieux for Most Assists in Penguins History

Game Preview: 12.29.24 vs. New York Islanders

Islanders Outplay Penguins in Home-and-Home Opener

Game Preview: 12.28.24 at New York Islanders