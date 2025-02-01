Game Preview: 02.01.25 vs. Nashville Predators

Quick Hits

1) Forward Sidney Crosby scored the overtime winner on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City, making Utah the 15th different franchise he’s conquered in extra time. Only Boston’s Brad Marchand (16) has scored an overtime goal against more teams than Crosby.

2) Since Jan. 17, Alex Nedeljkovic ranks second among NHL goaltenders with 147 saves and a .930 save percentage (min. 5 GP).

3) On Thursday, forward Sidney Crosby was named Captain of Team Canada and defenseman Erik Karlsson was named an Alternate Captain for Team Sweden for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off.

4) The Penguins rank sixth in the NHL in power-play percentage (26.0%).

5) Kris Letang has 18 points (4G-14A) in 22 career games versus the Predators.

* Sidney Crosby (1G-1A) recorded his 483rd career multi-point game Wednesday night at Utah, a figure that leads all active players. Only six players in NHL history have recorded more multi-point games than Crosby’s 483.

The captain scored his 23rd career overtime goal, which is the second most in NHL history behind Alex Ovechkin (27). Crosby’s goal marked his 47th career overtime point, the most of any player in NHL history. Crosby’s three overtime goals this season tie his career high set in 2017-18 and ’05-06, and only three players have more overtime goals this season than Crosby’s three. With his next overtime tally, the forward will become the first Penguin in franchise history to record four overtime goals in a single season.

Crosby surpassed Steve Yzerman (94) for sole possession of 13th place on the NHL’s all-time game-winning goals list with 95. He’s now just one game-winning goal back from tying Mats Sundin for the 12th-most game-winning goals in NHL history.

With his most recent game-winning goal, Crosby (95) surpassed Guy Lafleur (94) and Yzerman (94) for the fifth-most game-winning goals scored with one franchise.

Crosby also stretched his active goal-scoring streak to three games, his second such streak of the season, previously set from Oct. 31 – Nov. 5 (5G). Only Seattle’s Eeli Tolvanen (4 GP) has a longer active goal streak than Crosby.

* Bryan Rust, who ranks second on Pittsburgh with 19 goals, is just one tally shy of his sixth 20-goal season. He’s looking to become just the ninth player in franchise history to have six or more 20-goal seasons with the team.

* Defenseman Erik Karlsson leads all Pittsburgh blueliners and is fifth on the team with 33 points (5G-28A) this season. Only Sidney Crosby (39) has notched more assists than Karlsson, and he’s two helpers shy of reaching the 30-assist plateau for the 12th time in his career. No active NHL defenseman has more 30-assist campaigns than Karlsson.

* Forward Kevin Hayes has played some of his best hockey against the Nashville Predators. He’s picked up seven goals, 16 assists, 23 points and is plus-2 in 19 games. His 23 points are the second-most points he’s picked up versus any one team.