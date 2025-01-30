Youth Movement Leads the Way in 9-0 Win for WBS

The youth movement in the Penguins organization had a big night on Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre, as they led their team to a 9-0 win over rival Hershey.

Two of the players who came to Pittsburgh from Carolina in the Jake Guentzel trade combined for seven goals. Ville Koivunen scored four while Vasily Ponomarev scored three, marking the first time in franchise history that the Penguins netted two hat tricks in the same game.

Additionally, highly-touted goalie prospect Sergei Murashov – a Penguins 2022 fourth-round draft pick – earned his first shutout in the American Hockey League.

“I think it’s just play our own game plan and work harder, play simple... then when we have chances to score goals, we score goals,” Koivunen said. “We wanted to win for Sergei, too, first shutout for him in the AHL. I think that says a lot for the team. We play good together and we’re a tight group, so it’s good.”

Kyle Dubas said they thought highly of Koivunen during his time in management with Toronto and had targeted the Finnish forward, who was ultimately selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft by Carolina.

He was having an excellent year with Karpat of the Finnish Liiga when the Penguins were able to acquire him at last year’s deadline, with management and the coaching staff looking forward to seeing what Koivunen could do in Wilkes-Barre.

“When we went to Buffalo, when we watched him in the rookie camp, my first impression of him after the first game was this kid's a hockey player,” Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan said. “He's got a real high hockey IQ. He thinks the game really well. He has good offensive instincts.

“He'll get stronger, he'll get faster, and those physical challenges, I think, will evolve over time, just through his maturation process. But as far as him, as a hockey player, we couldn't be more excited about what we've seen so far.”

So far, Koivunen has been as advertised. The 21-year-old forward now has 14 goals in 37 games during his first full season of professional hockey in North America. He leads all AHL rookies in assists (21) and points (35).

“People were making great passes to me, and I just tried to score on them. I’m lucky today that I scored those goals,” Koivunen said with a smile after the game.

Penguins fans have gotten to see Ponomarev in NHL action this season, as he made his Pittsburgh debut on Nov. 17 at home against the Sharks, the same night Owen Pickering made his NHL debut. Ponomarev had dealt with some injury issues after joining the organization, but he’s healthy and working hard, and WBS Head Coach Kirk MacDonald couldn’t be happier Ponomarev had such a night.

“Pono’s been great lately,” MacDonald said. “His habits are so good, he works so hard, it’s nice to see him get rewarded.”

“You play the same way every night, doesn’t matter how a game is going. You’re doing the best that you can every night,” Ponomarev said.

Whenever Sullivan has been asked about Ponomarev, he mentions the motor and the engine the 22-year-old forward brings, and that he’s shown some hockey sense along with a defensive conscience.

“He's got a great engine, and he's a great puck pursuit guy,” Sullivan said. “He's relentless in how he plays the game. He's passionate. He loves the game, and he certainly competes hard on both sides of the puck.”

With Joel Blomqvist earning a call-up to Pittsburgh and Filip Larsson injured, Murashov made his way to WBS. The 20-year-old netminder had been lighting it up with Wheeling of the ECHL, posting a 15-3-1 record. That featured a 13-game win streak that lasted from Nov. 6 until it was broken in overtime on Jan. 8, the longest winning streak by a rookie goalie in ECHL history.

After making the decision to come over to North America for the 2024-25 campaign, Murashov has fully embraced the path that Pittsburgh has put him on, working to get better regardless of the level.

“I think just enjoy what I do, stay in the moment and keep working,” Murashov said. “Coaches have helped me a lot, and all the people around who work in this organization. They really invested in my development, so I appreciate it. Just do my work, enjoy it, stay present, and go day by day. Don’t think too much about expectations, future perspective. I have one day and I want to become better today... just stay in the moment.”

Murashov is now 4-0 in his appearances with WBS, posting a 1.50 goals-against average and .950 save percentage.

“He competes his (butt) off,” MacDonald said. “He’s been great for us when he’s here. The future’s bright for him. He’s done a great job and earned his success.”