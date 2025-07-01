Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2025

GROUP 2 FREE AGENTS

The players listed below have been tendered a qualifying offer by their respective Clubs and are subject to draft-choice compensation and right to match. The draft choice compensation scale is based on compensation offered by the new Club:

OFFER / COMPENSATION

$1,544,424 or below: None

Over $1,544,425 to $2,340,037: Third-round choice

Over $2,340,038 to $4,680,076: Second-round choice

Over $4,680,077 to $7,020,113: First-round and third-round choice

Over $7,020,114 to $9,360,153: First-round, second-round and third-round choice

Over $9,360,154 to $11,700,192: Two first-round choices, one second- and one third-round choice

Over $11,700,193: Four first-round choices

*Oilers Group 2 Free Agents: None.