Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2025

Follow along with full coverage of all Oilers signings & trades during the 2025 off-season

2025 Stanley Cup Final - Media Day

2025 NHL Free Agency is officially open.

Follow along for all Edmonton Oilers roster additions and subtractions throughout the 2025 National Hockey League off-season.

Stan discusses his summer priorities heading towards Free Agency

GROUP 2 FREE AGENTS

The players listed below have been tendered a qualifying offer by their respective Clubs and are subject to draft-choice compensation and right to match. The draft choice compensation scale is based on compensation offered by the new Club:

OFFER / COMPENSATION

$1,544,424 or below: None
Over $1,544,425 to $2,340,037: Third-round choice
Over $2,340,038 to $4,680,076: Second-round choice
Over $4,680,077 to $7,020,113: First-round and third-round choice
Over $7,020,114 to $9,360,153: First-round, second-round and third-round choice
Over $9,360,154 to $11,700,192: Two first-round choices, one second- and one third-round choice
Over $11,700,193: Four first-round choices

*Oilers Group 2 Free Agents: None.

GROUP 3 FREE AGENTS

The following players have qualified for Group 3 Free Agency (age 27 or older or with at least seven Accrued Seasons) and are Unrestricted Free Agents.

Oilers Group 3 Free Agents: Corey Perry, Jeff Skinner, Connor Brown, John Klingberg, Derek Ryan, Lane Pederson, Drake Caggiula, Jacob Perreault (not tendered QO), Cameron Wright (not tendered QO), Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Collin Dellia, Olivier Rodrigue (not tendered QO)

GROUP 6 FREE AGENTS

The following players qualify for unrestricted free agency, having met the requirements for Group 6 free agency. This group is defined as players whose contracts have expired, are age 25 or older, have completed three or more professional seasons, and (i) in the case of a player other than a goaltender, have played fewer than 80 NHL games (regular-season and playoff), or (ii) in the case of a goaltender, have played fewer than 28 NHL games (regular-season and playoff).

Oilers Group 6 Free Agents: Phil Kemp, Ronnie Attard

ADDITIONS & EXTENSIONS

  • Oilers sign Carfagna from Ohio State (Mar. 31) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers sign German forward Josh Samanski (Apr. 2) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers sign Czech forward David Tomasek (Apr. 2) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers sign Nathaniel Day to entry-level contract (Apr. 5) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers sign Samuel Jonsson to entry-level contract (Apr. 12) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers sign Finnish defenceman Atro Leppänen (Apr. 13) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers sign Quinn Hutson to entry-level contract (Apr. 14) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers sign Ty Emberson to two-year extension (Apr. 16) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers sign Alec Regula to two-year extension (May 2) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers sign Roby Jarventie to contract extension (Jun. 3) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers sign Trent Frederic to eight-year contract extension (Jun. 27) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers re-sign Noah Philp to one-year extension (Jun. 30) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers re-sign Kasperi Kapanen to one-year extension (Jun. 30) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers re-sign Evan Bouchard to four-year extension (Jun. 30) >>> RELEASE

SUBTRACTIONS

  • Oilers aquire pick from Canucks for Evander Kane (Jun. 25) >>> RELEASE
  • Oilers acquire pick from Bruins for Viktor Arvidsson (Jul. 1) >>> RELEASE

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2025:

Connor Brown

Connor Carrick

Drake Caggiula

Phil Kemp

Lane Pederson

Olivier Rodrigue (not tendered QO)

Derek Ryan

Jeff Skinner

Corey Perry

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2026:

Cam Dineen

Mattias Ekholm

Brett Kulak

Adam Henrique

Jayden Grubbe

Max Jones

Atro Leppänen

Connor McDavid

James Hamblin

Roby Jarventie

Kasperi Kapanen

Matvei Metrov

Noah Philp

Calvin Pickard

Vasily Podkolzin

Stuart Skinner

Troy Stecher

David Tomasek

Jake Walman

Connor Ungar

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2027:

Josh Brown

Damien Carfagna

Ty Emberson

Mattias Janmark

Viljami Marjala

Alec Regula

Matt Savoie

James Stefan

Josh Samanski

Brady Stonehouse

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2028:

Beau Akey

Connor Clattenburg

Nathaniel Day

Zach Hyman

Samuel Jonsson

Quinn Hutson

Sam O'Reilly

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2029:

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Evan Bouchard

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2030:

Darnell Nurse

CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2033

Leon Draisaitl

Trent Frederic

