Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2025

2025 NHL Free Agency is officially open.
Follow along for all Edmonton Oilers roster additions and subtractions throughout the 2025 National Hockey League off-season.
Follow along with full coverage of all Oilers signings & trades during the 2025 off-season
© 2025 NHLI
The players listed below have been tendered a qualifying offer by their respective Clubs and are subject to draft-choice compensation and right to match. The draft choice compensation scale is based on compensation offered by the new Club:
OFFER / COMPENSATION
$1,544,424 or below: None
Over $1,544,425 to $2,340,037: Third-round choice
Over $2,340,038 to $4,680,076: Second-round choice
Over $4,680,077 to $7,020,113: First-round and third-round choice
Over $7,020,114 to $9,360,153: First-round, second-round and third-round choice
Over $9,360,154 to $11,700,192: Two first-round choices, one second- and one third-round choice
Over $11,700,193: Four first-round choices
*Oilers Group 2 Free Agents: None.
The following players have qualified for Group 3 Free Agency (age 27 or older or with at least seven Accrued Seasons) and are Unrestricted Free Agents.
Oilers Group 3 Free Agents: Corey Perry, Jeff Skinner, Connor Brown, John Klingberg, Derek Ryan, Lane Pederson, Drake Caggiula, Jacob Perreault (not tendered QO), Cameron Wright (not tendered QO), Connor Carrick, Travis Dermott, Collin Dellia, Olivier Rodrigue (not tendered QO)
The following players qualify for unrestricted free agency, having met the requirements for Group 6 free agency. This group is defined as players whose contracts have expired, are age 25 or older, have completed three or more professional seasons, and (i) in the case of a player other than a goaltender, have played fewer than 80 NHL games (regular-season and playoff), or (ii) in the case of a goaltender, have played fewer than 28 NHL games (regular-season and playoff).
Oilers Group 6 Free Agents: Phil Kemp, Ronnie Attard
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2025:
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2026:
Cam Dineen
Mattias Ekholm
Brett Kulak
Adam Henrique
Jayden Grubbe
Max Jones
Atro Leppänen
Connor McDavid
James Hamblin
Roby Jarventie
Kasperi Kapanen
Matvei Metrov
Noah Philp
Calvin Pickard
Vasily Podkolzin
Stuart Skinner
Troy Stecher
David Tomasek
Jake Walman
Connor Ungar
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2027:
Josh Brown
Damien Carfagna
Ty Emberson
Mattias Janmark
Viljami Marjala
Alec Regula
Matt Savoie
James Stefan
Josh Samanski
Brady Stonehouse
Brady Stonehouse
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2028:
Beau Akey
Connor Clattenburg
Nathaniel Day
Zach Hyman
Samuel Jonsson
Quinn Hutson
Sam O'Reilly
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2029:
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Evan Bouchard
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2030:
Darnell Nurse
CONTRACTS EXPIRING IN 2033
Leon Draisaitl
Trent Frederic