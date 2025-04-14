RELEASE: Oilers sign Quinn Hutson to entry-level contract

Right-winger led Frozen Four finalist Boston University in scoring this season with 50 points in 37 games

GettyImages-2197635836
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have signed college free agent forward Quinn Hutson to a two-year entry-level contract beginning this season.

The 23-year-old right-winger led Boston University in scoring this season with 23 goals and 27 assists in 37 games, helping the Terriers reach the Frozen Four national championship game on Saturday that ended in a defeat to Western Michigan.

Hutson spent three seasons at BU, putting up 28 points in 39 games as a freshman, 36 points in 40 games last season and 50 this year to rank second in the entire NCAA in points per game at 1.39, behind only Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Isaac Howard of Michigan State at 1.41.

The Barrington, Illinois native played two seasons in the USHL with the Muskegon Lumberjacks before joining the Terriers.

Hutson is the older brother of Montreal Canadiens defenceman Lane Hutson and Washington Capitals blueline prospect Cole Hutson, who both also played for Boston University.

