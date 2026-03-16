GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Predators 1

EDMONTON, AB – Bouncing back to begin the homestand.

Forward Matt Savoie's 11th goal of the season went down as the game-winner as the Edmonton Oilers began their four-game homestand at Rogers Place on Sunday night with a 3-1 victory over the Nashville Predators, picking up two important points in the Western Conference playoff race.

The St. Albert product would seal Edmonton's 33rd win of the campaign 2:32 into the second period after Leon Draisaitl scored early on the power play before exiting the game with an undisclosed injury from a hit delivered by Ozzy Wiesblatt on the next shift.

"Lots of guys had to step up, and I think we have lots of guys in here that can play bigger roles and can fill in when needed," Savoie said.

The Oilers' penalty kill finished 4-for-4, while goaltender Connor Ingram made 27 saves to guide the Blue & Orange to their 33rd win of the season, helping keep them two points back of the Anaheim Ducks for first place in the Pacific Division.

The Oilers will continue their homestand on Tuesday night when they welcome the San Jose Sharks to Rogers Place to contest two important points in the Pacific playoff race.