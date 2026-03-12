PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars

McDavid extended his road point streak to 19 games and 35 points (12G, 23A) with a goal and an assist, including the GWG that tied Leon Draisaitl (75) for the most in Oilers franchise history.

Draisaitl currently owns a six-game points streak of five goals and nine assists, while McDavid's point streak both home & away sits at eight with two goals and 13 assists.

The Oilers lost netminder Connor Ingram to injury late in the second period when he was run over in the crease by Nathan MacKinnon, leading to his early exit and a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the Colorado captain after making 15 saves.

But Tristan Jarry stepped in terrifically to make 11 saves on 12 shots, including two quick saves before the second intermission, as he locked in quickly to allow his teammates in front of him keep playing their game

"It's always tough to see someone go down, and it's never easy to watch that," Jarry said. "But I think just having to be prepared and mentally strong right off the bat, I think that's all you could really do in a moment like that."

"We were in a good spot when I came in, so you just want to try and keep that. You want to keep the guys the same way as if Connor was still playing, so I think just being able to stay even keeled in that moment and just kind of work with what we had."