PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars

The Edmonton Oilers look to keep things rolling on their four-game road trip when they venture into American Airlines Center on Thursday for the first of a back-to-back against the Dallas Stars.

DALLAS, TX – From one Central Division giant to another.

After conquering the Colorado Avalanche with a 4-3 victory on Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers will look to shut down the surging Dallas Stars on Thursday at American Airlines Center in the first of a back-to-back to close out their difficult four-game road trip.

Edmonton came up with one of its biggest wins of the season against League-leading Colorado on Tuesday to give them back-to-back road wins after taking all two points on Sunday in Vegas against their Pacific Division rivals to begin the road trip.

After losing six of their previous eight games, the Oilers have risen to the occasion against the Golden Knights & Avalanche in back-to-back wins to strengthen their pursuit of the Pacific Division title, sitting three back of the Ducks for the top spot with 17 regular-season games remaining.

Tuesday's win over Colorado was a mountain of a task that Edmonton had to conquer to remind themselves they're still one of the best teams in the NHL, said Nugent-Hopkins.

"These last two games, we've understood where we're at and how important these points are, no matter who you play," he said. "You play against the best team in the league, and you're going to have to bring it. I thought we did a great job."

"These are games that you can look back on next month and really rally behind and understand that when we play like that, we can beat anybody."

Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and now needs only two points to reach 800 for his career, while Jack Roslovic also contributed a goal before Connor McDavid tallied the game-winner on the power play in the third period.

McDavid extended his road point streak to 19 games and 35 points (12G, 23A) with a goal and an assist, including the GWG that tied Leon Draisaitl (75) for the most in Oilers franchise history.

Draisaitl currently owns a six-game points streak of five goals and nine assists, while McDavid's point streak both home & away sits at eight with two goals and 13 assists.

The Oilers lost netminder Connor Ingram to injury late in the second period when he was run over in the crease by Nathan MacKinnon, leading to his early exit and a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the Colorado captain after making 15 saves.

But Tristan Jarry stepped in terrifically to make 11 saves on 12 shots, including two quick saves before the second intermission, as he locked in quickly to allow his teammates in front of him keep playing their game

"It's always tough to see someone go down, and it's never easy to watch that," Jarry said. "But I think just having to be prepared and mentally strong right off the bat, I think that's all you could really do in a moment like that."

"We were in a good spot when I came in, so you just want to try and keep that. You want to keep the guys the same way as if Connor was still playing, so I think just being able to stay even keeled in that moment and just kind of work with what we had."

Thursday's task will require a similar effort against an always-dangerous Dallas side that's one of the NHL's most in-form teams under former Oilers Assistant Coach Glen Gulutzan, who has them playing some of their best hockey despite some key absences.

Even with names like Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz from their lineup in recent games due to injury, the Stars have not lost in regulation in 13 straight games (12-0-1) –  their second-longest point streak in a season in franchise history – outscoring opponents 52-31 over their streak that dates back to Jan. 23, before the Olympic break.

 The Stars have already clinched the season series against the Oilers by winning both meetings this year, a 4-3 shootout win on Nov. 8 and an 8-3 victory on Nov. 25.

Dallas has won five of the past six regular-season meetings, but Edmonton has won when it's mattered in recent years with back-to-back series wins in the Western Conference Final during the 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

