RELEASE: Oilers announce 2026 Pride initiatives

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will host this season's Celebrating Pride game on Thursday, March 19 when they faces off against the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place. Throughout the night, the Oilers will celebrate and showcase their support for the Pride community across Oil Country.

This year's celebration will feature an in-venue transformation of Rogers Place with the Oilers Pride logo, designed by Edmonton artist Matthew Brownoff, and Pride colours on full display throughout the evening. Edmonton's own Pride Tape will be showcased, proud member of the Pride community Robert Clark will sing the national anthems, and the Orange & Blue Ice Crew plus Hunter the Lynx will show their support throughout the night in special Pride-themed attire.

Oilers Alumni member and one of Pride Tape's founding allies, Andrew Ference, will meet and greet fans at the Pride Tape booth in Ford Hall from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, as Pride Tape celebrates its 10th anniversary. Additionally, a team set of Pride-themed Oilers jerseys will be on display on the concourse, available for auction at a later date.

Limited tickets for Thursday's game are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

Exclusive Edmonton Oilers Pride Collection merchandise will be available at the Oilers Team Store in ICE District Plaza or online at ICEDistrictAuthentics.com.

"We're excited to celebrate the Pride community in Oil Country and honour the people and organizations driving acceptance and inclusion in sport," said Tim Shipton, Executive Vice President, OEG Sports & Entertainment. "From the Oilers and Oil Kings Pride games, to helping launch Pride Tape 10 years ago right here in Edmonton, and launching the first Pride Cup in Edmonton in 2022, and through our ongoing community partnerships, we will continue to stand with the Pride community as friends, allies, and partners – ensuring that everyone feels welcome and included at Rogers Place and throughout ICE District."

Thursday's Oilers 50/50 beneficiary is MacEwan University's Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity (CSGD).

"For the fifth consecutive year, MacEwan University's Centre for Sexual and Gender Diversity (CSGD) is honoured to be the beneficiary of the Edmonton Oilers Celebrating Pride game 50/50," said Alessio Ponzio, Director, CSGD. "This continued partnership reflects a shared commitment to meaningful community impact. The CSGD fosters scholarship, inclusive learning environments and community partnerships focused on sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression. Thanks to the generosity of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, we can expand innovative programming and create transformative educational experiences for students, staff and faculty. This support also allows us to extend our impact beyond campus, working alongside valued partners across the region to advocate for, empower and celebrate 2SLGBTQAI+ communities. We extend our sincere gratitude to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, the Edmonton Oilers organization, its players and its fans for their continued leadership and commitment to fostering a more inclusive and welcoming community for all."

Oilers 50/50 tickets are available to anyone currently in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.

Edmonton's Pride Festival, featuring the annual Pride Cup ball hockey tournament, will return for its second year in ICE District from August 21-23. Additional details will be announced at a later date.