GAME RECAP: Stars 7, Oilers 2

DALLAS, TX – These surging Stars were too much to handle.

The Dallas Stars scored three first-period goals and never looked back on their way to extending their point streak to 14 games (13-0-1) on Thursday night, sweeping the season series with a 7-2 victory at American Airlines Center in the first of a back-to-back for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Stars scored three goals in the opening 20 minutes as part of five unanswered before the Oilers responded with back-to-back tallies in the second period, receiving Evan Bouchard's 19th goal to extend his point streak to nine games and Jason Dickinson's first tuck in Blue & Orange before things started to boil over.

Tensions flared following the second-period buzzer from Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, and more rough stuff ensued in the final stanza, which resulted in Jamie Benn scoring his second goal on the power play early in the third before Matt Duchene added another late to cap off the 7-2 victory for Dallas.

Forward Jason Robertson also tallied two goals for the Stars, while the Oilers finished with 22 penalty minutes, with 16 of those coming off scrums after whistles.

"When it's like that, you're frustrated, and that's a way to try and get some emotion to the game and stick up for each other," Hyman said. "But we have to be a lot better."

Edmonton will finish its back-to-back and four-game road trip on Friday against the St. Louis Blues.