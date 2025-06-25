RELEASE: Oilers acquire pick from Canucks for Kane

Edmonton adds the 117th-overall selection during the fourth round of this week's NHL Draft

GettyImages-2219130220
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday they have acquired a 2025 fourth-round pick from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Evander Kane.

The fourth-round pick is the 117th-overall selection in this week's NHL Draft, which Edmonton sent to Vancouver last August in exchange for forward Vasily Podkolzin. The Oilers obtained the pick from the Ottawa Senators last July along with forward prospect Roby Jarventie in exchange for forward prospects Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson.

Kane's contract for the 2025-26 season carries a cap hit of $5.125 million.

