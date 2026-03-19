PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Panthers

Kasperi Kapanen will be a game-time decision due to illness, while Roby Jarventie could step in to fill his place & make his NHL debut tonight at Rogers Place when the Oilers host the Panthers

Florida Panthers v Edmonton Oilers

© 2024 Leila Devlin

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Kasperi Kapanen will be a game-time decision with an illness on Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place.

The Finnish forward wasn't at this morning's pre-game skate, where his spot on the third line next to Josh Samanski and Jason Dickinson was filled by Curtis Lazar, who's been back skating in recent days but remains on LTIR with an undisclosed injury since Mar. 4.

Defenceman Ty Emberson has also been skating, but remains out for tonight's meeting with Florida, while netminder Connor Ingram will once again start in goal for the Oilers.

Roby Jarventie was called up from the Bakersfield Condors this morning and could slot into Kapanen's spot to make his NHL debut tonight against Florida if he's unable to go.

Jarventie has produced 37 points (17 goals) in 52 games with the Condors this season and has deserved a call-up after being one of their best players this season, says Head Coach Kris Knoblauch.

"He's been having a good year in Bakersfield, and from my count, he's been pretty healthy this year," he added. "He's played a lot of hockey this year. He was able to play in a handful of exhibition games and is a smart player... He can really shoot a puck, and he's probably earned an opportunity to play some games with us right now.

"He's been the best forward in Bakersfield, playing the best hockey, so that's why we called him up. Tonight, he might play depending on where Kapanen is at, but I think he's a player that can play in the NHL."

Connor speaks before hosting the Panthers on Thursday at Rogers Place

Knoblauch said that he wanted to continue with how his lines finished from Tuesday's 5-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks, with Vasily Podkolzin swapping with Zach Hyman on the first and second lines in a shakeup of Edmonton's top six that's needed to adjust from the loss of Leon Draisaitl for the remainder of the regular season.

The Oilers will continue to rely on their depth to make up for the absence of Draisaitl, just like they did on Tuesday against the Sharks by receiving points from 13 different players.

"Obviously disappointing," McDavid said of missing Draisaitl. "It sucks losing a guy like him. It makes it tough, but I think we saw it last game when we had a different guy step up, and that's what it's about. It's similar to last year, where we had a bunch of guys go down and had a bunch of guys step up, so a great opportunity for some of the guys."

Edmonton's defence has put together a strong three-game run since losing 7-2 to the Stars last week, and they'll look to continue that streak in a rematch of the 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Final.

"I think our game's coming around," Mattias Ekholm said. "I think we're being more patient in the D zone. I think we're okay spending time there, but the quality of chances and quality of looks that we give up is down. It helps us a lot. It helps our goaltenders a lot to see the puck and make those saves, so I think there's been a collective effort in here to better, and I think so far it's been good."

Kris talks on Thursday as the Oilers prepare for a visit from the Panthers

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Panthers below:

Podkolzin - McDavid - Savoie
Hyman - Nugent-Hopkins - Roslovic
Samanski - Dickinson - Jarventie
Jones - Henrique - Frederic 

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Murphy 
Walman - Stastney

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