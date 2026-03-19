PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Panthers

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Kasperi Kapanen will be a game-time decision with an illness on Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers at Rogers Place.

The Finnish forward wasn't at this morning's pre-game skate, where his spot on the third line next to Josh Samanski and Jason Dickinson was filled by Curtis Lazar, who's been back skating in recent days but remains on LTIR with an undisclosed injury since Mar. 4.

Defenceman Ty Emberson has also been skating, but remains out for tonight's meeting with Florida, while netminder Connor Ingram will once again start in goal for the Oilers.

Roby Jarventie was called up from the Bakersfield Condors this morning and could slot into Kapanen's spot to make his NHL debut tonight against Florida if he's unable to go.

Jarventie has produced 37 points (17 goals) in 52 games with the Condors this season and has deserved a call-up after being one of their best players this season, says Head Coach Kris Knoblauch.

"He's been having a good year in Bakersfield, and from my count, he's been pretty healthy this year," he added. "He's played a lot of hockey this year. He was able to play in a handful of exhibition games and is a smart player... He can really shoot a puck, and he's probably earned an opportunity to play some games with us right now.

"He's been the best forward in Bakersfield, playing the best hockey, so that's why we called him up. Tonight, he might play depending on where Kapanen is at, but I think he's a player that can play in the NHL."