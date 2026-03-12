PROJECTED LINEUP: Henrique returns for Thursday's clash with Stars

DALLAS, TX – A well-timed re-addition to the lineup for Adam.

Forward Adam Henrique is poised to return from injury on Thursday night at American Airlines Center as the Edmonton Oilers deal with a pair of injuries to Colton Dach and Ty Emberson ahead of another difficult matchup on this road trip against the Dallas Stars.

"Good to go," Henrique said. "A bit of a scare, but it ended up being better than what we originally thought, so that was good news. You want to get back as soon as you can, and it's tough watching the games, but the guys have played great the last couple, so I just want to come in and continue that."

Henrique missed the last two games due to injury and will jump back in on the fourth line to replace Dach, who was sent back to Edmonton along with Emberson for further evaluation of their ailments after both skaters didn't see action after the first period of Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Avalanche.

Spencer Stastney will take Emberson's spot on the third defensive pairing with Jake Walman, and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch did provide a positive update on goalie Connor Ingram, who's fine to fill the back-up role tonight behind Tristan Jarry following his collision with Nathan MacKinnon and early exit from Thursday's victory.

Zach Hyman will play in his 700th NHL game tonight.