RELEASE: Oilers sign Emberson to two-year extension

Defenceman played 76 games in his first season with Edmonton, contributing two goals & 11 assists

GettyImages-2209192287
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Ty Emberson to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $1.3 million.

The 24-year-old blueliner dressed in 76 games for the Oilers during his first season with the club, recording two goals and 11 assists while averaging 15:07 time on ice per game.

The right-shot rearguard recently netted his first game-winning goal and collected his first multi-point game for the Oilers against his former club on Wednesday as Edmonton defeated the San Jose Sharks 3-0 to conclude the 2024-25 regular season.

Seeing increased defensive responsibilities as the season progressed, Emberson led all Edmonton blueliners in total shorthanded time on ice (149:32) while ranking second in hits (125), third in takeaways (32) and fourth in blocked shots (97).

McDavid sets up Emberson for the blueliner's first goal as an Oiler

