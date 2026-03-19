RELEASE: Oilers recall Jarventie from Condors

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Thursday they have recalled forward Roby Jarventie from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors on an emergency basis, while placing forward Leon Draisaitl on long-term injured reserve (LTIR).

Jarventie was acquired by the Oilers in a trade with the Ottawa Senators in July 2024 and has scored 17 goals and 19 assists in 52 games with the Condors this season.

The 23-year-old native of Tampere, Finland was selected 33rd overall by the Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft.